Kira Toussaint is all smiles in her swimsuit for Valentine’s Day wishes

Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint made sure to style accordingly as she coordinated her fit to match the recent holiday.

The Olympic swimmer geared up in a vibrant-colored swimsuit while sporting a huge smile across her face.

Kira was spotted outside, under the glowing sun, as she stood along the gray-tiled pathway.

As she stood confidently in her swimsuit, the athlete wanted to ensure that she wished her fans a very happy Valentine’s Day.

It seemed as though Kira enjoyed the holiday as she made sure she uploaded a post that was solely designated to the loved-filled day.

The 28-year-old uploaded the stellar shot to her Instagram profile, where she shared it with all of her loyal followers.

Kira Toussaint shares some love on Valentine’s Day

In the sunny shot, Kira stood with her hands on her hips as she showcased her new, beautiful swimsuit.

The swimmer sported a pink and purple suit that featured a bright red trim around the edges. The vibrant suit also featured a scoop neckline and, overall, accentuated her muscular figure.

In both slides, Kira left her hair down as her blonde waves trickled down the front of her suit.

For this special Valentine’s Day shot, Kira added some touches of mascara along with a splash of bronzer which gave her that natural, sun-kissed look.



Overall, the fan-favorite swimmer looked incredible while celebrating this special holiday in absolute style.

As expected, the caption simply read, “Happy Valentines Day! ❤️.”

Kira Toussaint announces her ambassador role for a new organization called Fibby

Kira recently announced that she would be an ambassador for the Dutch swimming startup called Fibby.

Fibby is a new organization that has created a cool swimming device to help children learn to swim at an early age.

This unique swimming device is placed on the child’s back and helps them float while simultaneously teaching them how to swim and learn different techniques.

In the end, it’s Fibby’s mission to have children swim safely and independently while enjoying the simplistic fun behind any body of water.

In the video clip, Kira explains her role as the ambassador and why it’s important for her to team up with this newly-founded Dutch organization.

However, as a professional swimmer, it only makes sense that the athlete would want to support this amazing Fibby team wholeheartedly.

Kira Toussaint happily shares her daily health regimen and workout routine

In another recent post, Kira shared a video clip with her fans that included some of her daily eating habits along with her usual training routine.

In the clip, the athlete shared her admiration for dates as she incorporated them into a fruit bowl, smiling happily while eating them.

Later in the video, the swimmer was seen sitting down as she threw a couple of plain, delicious dates into her mouth. Afterward, Kira demonstrated her swimming regimen while cruising along the Olympic-sized pool.

By the end of the video, Kira was seen eating her lovely dates throughout the day as a healthy, energy-boosting snack.

She even gave a thumbs-up in the last couple of seconds while she expressed her simple reasoning for picking dates as her go-to snack.

She captioned the post, “A snack that can be done before, after, and even during training! What’s your perfect time for this #Medjooldates 😋 #sraelimedjooldates? #ad #energyfood.”