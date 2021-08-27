King Von baby daughter’s photo revealed, born eight months after rapper’s death

King Von’s daughter is born eight months after he died. Pic credit: @kingvonfrmdao/Instagram

Late Chicago rapper King Von reportedly expected a child when he was shot to death outside an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020.

His baby mother, Deja Denise, revealed photos of his daughter Demi Rowe, born on July 10, 2021, about eight months after his death.

The late rapper was 26 years old and a father of two young children. He frequently shared photos and videos of his two young children and nephew.

King Von’s sister Kayla celebrated the news on social media.

The Crazy Story rapper was tragically killed during an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo outside an Atlanta nightclub.

My prettyyyyy Demiiii 😍😍💖 pic.twitter.com/CHhB6WZQzm August 27, 2021

A video of the deadly shooting quickly spread on social media. Many identified the suspect, Lul Tim, who was subsequently arrested and charged with murder but later released on bail.

The Chicago rapper released his debut album about a week before he was killed. He was a rising star in the Hip Hop community, and his posthumous releases have continued to garner millions of streams and YouTube views.

Deja Denise paid tribute to King Von

Shortly after giving birth to his third child, Deja Denise took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to the late rapper on what would have been his 27th birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Von,” her caption reads, adding, “God knows how heavy My Heart feels. Thank you for shining your light on me… until we meet again… Demi and I Love you.!”

King Von shared a birthday with his 2-year-old son, Dayvon Jr. King Von’s other baby mother, Keema, held a joint birthday celebration to remember the late rap artist.

King Von owned his master recordings

According to his manager, Track, King Von secured the financial future of his children by maintaining ownership of his master records, reports Revolt.

“He owns all his masters. He wasn’t an artist that sold his publishing. So, everything belongs to him,” he continued, adding. “It’s a blessing from God because his kids and his family will be good for the rest of [their] life.”

King Von was signed to Lil Durk’s record label, Only the Family, and has several unreleased projects. Additionally, he has released several posthumous music videos, all of which have garnered millions of views.

His latest release, Demon, has gained 6.6 million views in 14 days on YouTube.

He was best known for his aggressive delivery on the mic and his storytelling ability.