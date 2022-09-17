King Charles and Prince William greet mourners in line to view Queen’s coffin, no sign of Prince Harry

Prince William and his father King Charles III greeted mourners in a surprise appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

The royal family is showing their steely determination and pragmatism (most likely learned from the Queen herself) this week, as they’ve all put aside their own grief to greet mourners on several walkabouts, hold vigils at the Queen’s coffin, walk in a procession, and speak to dignitaries.

The new Prince of Wales and King Charles III made a surprise visit to South Bank near Lambeth Bridge in London today as they greeted mourners who were waiting in line for a chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her body is currently Lying-In-State at Westminster Hall and will be moved to Westminster Abbey in a formal procession on Monday for her funeral service.

Royal fans went crazy for the father-son duo as they shook hands and told them it meant a lot that they were there.

King Charles and his son were in Lambeth to meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

The Prince of Wales posted pictures from the walkabout to Instagram, showing him shaking a sea of hands as phones were thrust in his face. He captioned the shots, “It means an awful lot that you’re all here.”

Despite the show of unity between Prince William and his father, there was no sign of Prince Harry, who we probably won’t see again until Monday’s funeral procession.

The Queen’s children and grandchildren held separate vigils over the weekend

It’s been an emotional week for the royal family since the Queen passed away on September 8, and an especially heavy couple of days.

On Friday night, the Queen’s children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward all held a vigil at her coffin.

On Saturday evening, her eight grandchildren, Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn all held a vigil of their own.

The scenes were highly emotional, especially as the Queen’s grandchildren filed into Westminster Hall. It was so silent you could hear a pin drop, with the only sounds being their footsteps and the tapping that signified the changing of the guard.

Mourners walked past, with many bursting into tears as they watched the Queen’s grandchildren bowing their heads, looking incredibly grief-stricken.

Prince Harry, at King Charles’ request, was allowed to wear his military uniform after being forced to wear a morning suit during the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to the hall.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m; more than 2,000 VIPs will attend the monumental event.

The attendees include members of the world’s royal families, politicians, and other dignitaries, all descending on London in what is sure to be an incredibly massive security operation.