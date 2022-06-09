Kindly Myers unzips swimsuit for walk on ‘wild side’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is used to taking risks, and this one saw her taking a “walk on the wild side.”

The Instagram star, followed by over 3 million, put on a very cheeky and revealing display as she teased her rising fanbase in a recent share, posting in an animal print swimsuit and even unzipping it with a swipe.

Kindly Myers ups the ante in unzipped swimsuit

The Playboy bombshell, who served four years in the Army Nation Guard before making it in modeling, shared a massive gallery as she posed amid greenery and opened with a thong showoff.

Angling her toned rear to the camera while outdoors, Kindly flashed her tattoos while in a backless and tiger-print one-piece, also going dramatic with her blonde locks swept over to one side.

Going even cheekier in the next shot as she tugged up her swimwear, the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” kept fans swiping, where one shot showed her unzipped her swimsuit right down to the navel.

The poolside photos placed the OnlyFans face in Tulum, Mexico as she wrote: “Come take a walk on the wild side.”

Myers had tagged Skinzwear swimwear – she tends to influence for Honey Birdette clothing, though. In particular, the label’s lingerie. The Kentucky native, now residing in Nashville, TN, opts out of what are likely many brand offers, though. Models with far less followers than Kindly are regular faces for brands like Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova. For Kindly, the process appears selective.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kindly Myers making it big after small town start

Kindly has opened up on where she’s from. “I grew up on the Ky/Tn border; I went to high school there in a very small town. After school, I moved to Nashville to get out of there and see what the city had to offer,” she told Rambling Beach Cat. The blonde added: “Modeling has always been a passion of mine. The last 2 years, however, have been very good to me. I’ve been published on the cover of Joker Magazine, a semi-finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hottie competition, and I’ve been featured on Coed.com and Busted Coverage.”

Just yesterday, Kindly updated her Instagram to confirm she’s landed another Playboy cover. The iconic magazine deemed her a “Fan Favorite” as she posed in a stringy green bikini while slightly sticking out her tongue. Myers confirmed she’d shot the feature while out in Joshua Tree, CA earlier this year.