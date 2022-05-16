Kindly Myers unzips Daisy Dukes without visible underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is upping the ante as she poses from the California desert with her Daisy Dukes unzipped. The Kentucky native has been spending time out West as she updates her Instagram followers on her life, and it was short shorts and a likewise skimpy top in a recent share.

Posting for her 3.5 million followers, the former bartender sizzled as she hit up Joshua Tree, CA, even offering fans both a front and rear view of her cute outfit.

Kindly Myers goes unzipped in desert Daisy Dukes

Kindly, who served four years in the Army National Guard, posed amid desert wilderness and in sunlight as she flaunted her toned body and famous curves.

The blonde bombshell, here ditching her signature bikinis, opened amid parched greenery and backed by blue skies as she swept her blonde locks away from her face and drew attention to her washboard abs and toned thighs.

Modeling the tiniest pair of denim Daisy Dukes, Kindly went unzipped for extra appeal, also seemingly void of underwear as she also highlighted her cleavage in a plunging and cropped white camisole top. Cowboy boots in tan and brown upped the country feel as Myers sizzled in the sun.

A swipe right then showed the stunner offering a peachy view of her rear as she stood tall and square, also whipping her head around at just the right time. “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” a caption read.

Shortly before the weekend, and during a low-key bikini hangout, Kindly once again showed off her enviable figure as she posed in a stringy two-piece, here sending out a cute smile and telling fans: “Sky above. Earth below. Peace within.”

Kindly might be famous for her Instagram updates, but the star now also boasts credits including Maxim and Playboy. Her Instagram bio comes with her “professional smokeshow” intro, plus her “King Kindly” moniker and the fact that she’s an army veteran.

Kindly Myers opens up on army days

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun, and I met some great people,” Kindly told Rambling Beach Cat.

Kindly also has her eye on a fair few Hollywood celebs. She follows makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, pop icon Britney Spears, and rapper Cardi B on Instagram.