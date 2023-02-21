Kindly Myers looked sensational as she modeled a string bikini in a new video.

The army veteran has an incredible figure and can make any swimsuit look amazing.

In a new video, the beauty tucked her long blonde hair behind her hair on one side and let it flow over her shoulder on the other.

She flashed a big smile, then twisted and turned to show all angles of the red and white swimsuit.

Kindly has an impressive gym-honed physique with the desirable ab crack on her toned midriff.

She shared the video with her 3.6 million Instagram followers and let them know where to focus in the caption.

Kindly Myers rocks a Saint Clair bikini in a clip

Kindly doesn’t need to be concerned about her viewers getting distracted in the sultry video.

“Please focus on the @shopst.clair bikini 👙 ❤️ and not my open closet behind me,” she wrote.

Kindly is wearing a bikini from the brand Saint Clair, which sells handmade bikinis designed by Lauren Saintclair.

She appears to have shot the video in her home with her kitchen and neat closet in the background.

The social media star also took the opportunity to tag her podcast, Thank ya Kindly, in the post.

Kindly has a relationship with the brand, which also shares photo of her posing in their bikinis.

The blonde stunner is pictured on a beach in a black swimsuit that features colorful flower patterns in one social media share.

The caption of the IG post reads, “Bombshell @kindly in our Ibiza top & Barbados bottom X Aurora 🌸 available now.”

The 36-year-old has promotional deals with several brands and recently shared photos in a stylish bodysuit.

Kindly Myers loves this bodysuit from Lil Bee’s Bohemian

Kindly did another promo from the comfort of her Nashville, Tennessee home for Lil Bee’s Bohemian.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page, wearing the Stevie Stand Back Black Suede Fringe Sleeve Bodysuit from the brand retails for $48 on the Lil Bee’s Bohemian official website.

“This bodysuit from @lil_bees_bohemian is so 🔥,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

She shared three photos in the stylish bodysuit showing her side profile and a huge smile in the first snap.

The stunning Instagram model shared another picture from the same angle, with a few strands from her blonde locks coming over her face.

In the final photo, she went for a model pose with her hand by the side of her forehead as she gazed into the camera.