Kindly Myers looked phenomenal in her most recent social media share.

The stunning blonde is no stranger to donning some daring swimwear and seems incredibly confident in her own skin as she shares various snaps with her fans and followers online.

Her recent bikini moment comes shortly after Kindly posed another question to her followers, asking them to reveal their favorite colors.

Naturally, Kindly weighed in with her own cheeky response and shared that her favorite color is tan, which is naturally fitting considering how much the army veteran loves the sun.

That same post featured Kindly showing off her great tan thanks to a set of bright yellow lingerie.

Despite the bright hue of her lingerie, Kindly’s latest post toned down the bright colors as she stepped out in a tropical destination and asked her followers to share their opinions on her outfit.

Kindly Myers sizzles in a blue and white bikini and Daisy Dukes

Over on her Instagram, Kindly shared a multi-part post that featured different angles of her beachy outfit.

Geotagging herself in Cozumel, Mexico, Kindly was a vision in a light blue and white striped bikini top which she paired with a set of short Daisy Dukes.

To complete the summertime outfit, Kindly added a matching blue and white striped shirt that she wore open over the top of the bikini.

Kindly’s bright blonde hair perfectly complemented the look and her stellar tan.

In the post’s first shot, Kindly leaned in toward the camera and let her hair flow freely over one shoulder.

She smiled sweetly at the camera lens while allowing one shoulder of the button-up shirt to fall down one of her arms.

The next frame found Kindly standing up straight and bending one knee. Her fingers delicately looped into the waist of her Daisy Dukes while she shot the camera a sultry gaze.

The remaining shots featured various angles of the same dazzling outfit.

“Do you like my outfit?” she asked in the post’s caption.

Kindly shouts out MGG Bikinis while posing poolside

In addition to her various photoshoots, Kindly has amassed an impressive social media following.

Currently, Kindly boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram, and she recently took a moment to shout out one of her favorite swimwear brands.

In a post from earlier this week, Kindly shared a multi-part post as she modeled a rich blue-hued bikini from MGG Bikinis.

According to the brand’s official Instagram account, the company is female-owned, and all bikinis are designed and manufactured in America.

Naturally, Kindly was stunning in the different shots and shared a similar vibe in a previous post as well.

Kindly modeled MGG bikinis again in a separate post. This time, Kindly left the blue behind and opted for a pink and purple print.

“What is your love language? 📸 @northcottphotography x @microgigibikinis x @thelevel.agency,” she captioned the post.

The posts proved popular with Kindly’s fans, as each brought in more than 400 comments and hundreds of likes.