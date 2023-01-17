Kindly Myers stunned in a revealing outfit. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers proved that less is more as she showed off her fit physique in an ensemble that sent jaws to the floor.

The 37-year-old ex-soldier tip-toed up a gorgeous concrete staircase, accentuating her long legs in ultra-revealing sage green undies set high on her hips.

She upped the ante with a plunging white tank top, cropped with a trendy center tie to unveil her toned tummy.

As always, Kindly’s voluminous mane of hair was a vision of perfection, cascading over her shoulders and back with a dramatic side part.

The cherry on top of the daring look was her makeup, featuring midnight black lashes to the heavens and a contrasting light pink lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shouted out to the photographer, Wannaddo, in the caption, writing, “What you wanna do?”

Kindly Myers unveiled chiseled abs in bikini to promote Andi Bagus

If there was ever a perfect body to promote swimwear, it’s undeniably Kindly’s.

During a recent trip to Cozumel, Mexico, the stunning Army National Guard veteran rocked the socks off a bikini by Andi Bagus.

The Bali-based brand is known for its diverse mix of swimwear, including crocheted and beaded pieces hand-made by local artisans.

Kindly sported an enchanting gold and white beaded bikini for a recent campaign, showing off her chiseled abs in a seated pose by the ocean.

She also gave fans a cheeky glimpse at the side and back of the suit in the last photo as she turned to face the water.

Of course, she tagged the brand and her team in the caption, adding, “I love to be surrounded by water. The ocean makes you feel so small.”

Naturally, Kindly didn’t just pack one bikini for her Mexican getaway, and she shared them with her 3.6M followers.

Kindly Myers looked amazing in nude bikini

Kindly left little to the imagination in yet another glorious Andi Bagus creation that highlighted her enviable curves.

The blonde bombshell took to the ocean for a few jaw-dropping snaps in a teeny-tiny nude bikini with delicate beadwork.

The salty sea breeze worked its magic on Kindly’s long hair, blowing it over her shoulder with a gorgeous beachy texture.

Oh, and beyond her radiant complexion, she stunned with mega-long lashes and a full, glossy pout.

Now, for anyone wondering what it takes to score a fabulous figure like Kindly’s, she recently shared her favorite ways to stay in shape during an interview with Magzter.

She confessed, “It is a lot of hard work and effort, but I actually love it. I work out with a trainer 4-5 days a week and do cardio 6 days a week. I have a love/ hate relationship ship with the stair climber.”