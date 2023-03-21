Kindly Myers is a golden beauty in a stunning swimsuit photoshoot.

The army veteran looked sensational in a little bikini as she expressed her fondness for the ‘golden hour’ lighting for some stunning photos.

In the first pic, Kindly put her hands on her head as she looked into the distance. The snap showed her incredible abs and toned physique.

In the second photo, the Instagram model bent over with her hands on her knees as she gazed into the camera.

Kindly posed next to a tree from a tropical location in Mexico in the third snap with her leg slightly raised for a model pose.

In the final snap of the Instagram share, Kindly teased with another pose as her eyes fixated on the camera.

In the caption, the model asked her followers, “Who loves golden hour?” before tagging in the photoshoot team.

Kindly Myers hosts Babes in Toyland charity event

Kindly hosted the 9th Annual Babes in Toyland event in Miami for a good cause.

The blonde bombshell rocked a white cutout dress embroidered with gems.

She had her hair styled straight with a middle part with face-framing locks on the sides of her cheeks.

She shared a video from the event on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Last night was beautiful. Thank you @babesintoylandcharity for allowing me to host this amazing event..”

Babes in Toyland supports charities such as The Midnight Mission that provide housing and essentials to homeless people.

The event also supports homeless animals and a charity that supplies care packages to army veterans.

Kindly also shared photos from the red carpet in an IG photo dump in which she posed with other attendees and signed autographs.

Kindly Myers praises Epione in Beverly Hills after Hip Dip procedure

Kindly had a procedure to address her hip dips, which is an indentation at the area where their hips meet their thighs due to the structure of the pelvis bone.

The Instagram star shared a video of the luxurious Epione clinic in Beverly Hills and some footage from before her procedure. In the caption of the Instagram video, she heaped praise on the clinic and doctor.

“Today at Epione in Beverly Hills I saw @simonourianmd1 to address my hip dips. The office is state of the art, modern and beautiful. The staff goes above and beyond to make sure you’re happy and comfortable,” she wrote, continuing:

“Not enough nice things i can say about @simonourianmd1 I can’t wait to show off the results of this virtually painless non surgical procedure.”

She did not detail what the procedure to address her hip dips included, but the model was seemingly happy with the results.