Kindly Myers rocked a beaded bikini for a fun beach shoot. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Former soldier Kindly Myers has been enjoying a trip to Mexico recently, and fans have been enjoying the experience alongside her as she continues to dazzle with a string of sizzling bikinis.

The blonde bombshell made the most of her beach surroundings as she used the ocean backdrop in a video clip posted to showcase an epic Andi Bagus bikini.

Strings of beads came together to form a halterneck bikini top which Kindly modeled to perfection using her incredible figure.

The barely-there top featured a choker-style neckline and a large cutout section in the front which plunged to underneath her chest, showing off her famous curves.

She paired the beaded number with a pair of gold bottoms that featured matching beading along the sides of the garment.

Her body looked incredible in the flashy two-piece as she posed for the camera with a cocktail in hand.

Kindly wore the Mata Halterneck Top, priced at $75, and the Mata Bottom in Gold, priced at $49.

The stunning blonde posted a set of images wearing the bikini in which she asked fans, “Where are we going?

She stood before a signpost in Punta Sur Eco Beach Park, that marked the distances to many different countries from that exact spot.

A gorgeous ocean view could be seen behind her as she posed in the fabulous beaded two-piece.

Due to the dazzling nature of the bikini, she kept accessories to a minimum, donning only a couple of bangles on her wrist and her signature name necklace around her neck.

Kindly Myers rocks a shell bikini in Mexico

Kindly transformed into a real-life mermaid as she rocked another Andi Bagus bikini, this one featuring a sensational shell bra.

She got up close and personal with the sand for this incredible beach shoot while modeling the barely-there bikini.

Made with real sea-shells, the bikini top featured two large shells on the cup of the bra, and much smaller shells formed a trim around the seams and along the straps.

Her bottoms were made from a crocheted brown wool and featured some shell detailing along the front, while the sides featured a brown string-tie.

She arched her back and looked toward the sky as she pulled off a jaw-dropping pose.

Sand covered her bronzed body as she rolled around to get a series of amazing snaps to share with her following.

Kindly showed off her humor by posting an amusing caption that read, “You used to call me on my shell phone 🐚 📱.”

Kindly Myers poses in neon lingerie for Honey Birdette

Kindly brought the heat as she posed in a barely-there set of lingerie for luxury underwear brand Honey Birdette.

The 37-year-old ex-soldier regularly partners with the brand, and it’s not hard to see why when she looks so fantastic doing so.

She chose a neon pink set which left little to the imagination, as it showed off her suntanned figure.

Neon orange trim was featured throughout the set’s intricate trim design, which contrasted nicely against the pink.

Her long blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulder as she posed for the snaps, and she had a face full of glam makeup.

She rocked a smokey eye and false lashes and finished the look off with a glossy pink lip.

Kindly also wore a matching suspender belt alongside the bra and bottoms as she captioned the post, “Hello, good morning.”