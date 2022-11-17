Kindly Myers turned heads in a nude bikini. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers was a beach goddess in a nude bikini.

The nude bikini was teeny and showed off the internet star’s killer body and toned abs. It featured blue beads and shells that embellished the tops and the bottoms, and that tied in nicely to the beach vibes.

Kindly accessorized a necklace, a couple bracelets, and her nails were freshly manicured white. The large tattoo on her left side and the smaller tattoo on the inside of her wrist were both visible to the camera.

The social media star wore her long blonde hair loose, and let her locks flow all the way down to her hips. Her makeup was beautiful with long lashes, pink lips, and rosy cheeks.

Kindly’s overall look was gorgeous and happy to have some fun in the sun.

The army veteran posted the series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Still in the moment.” She continued to credit the photographer, Joshua Paull, the Andi Bagus brand, and Modelo Models.

Kindly Myers models for Andi Bagus

Kindly posted another beautiful bikini post to model for Andi Bagus. Andi Bagus is a clothing line that sells swimwear and accessories made by local artisans in Bali.

The model looked radiant in the swimsuit, and the brand certainly got lucky with having her onboard to showcase their swimwear. The bikini had nude-colored straps, and the fabric was light brown and embellished with white beads.

Kindly absolutely rocked the bikini and paired it with a necklace that read her name and a silver bracelet. Her blonde hair flowed all the way to her hips and her makeup was on point as usual.

The veteran was surrounded by a lovely beach environment with a shining sea, a blue sky with a few white clouds, and fluffy white sand.

Kindly Myers is radiant in a glittering bikini

Kindly is an amazing swimwear model, and looked absolutely stunning in a shiny gold bikini that was embellished with glittering gold beads and pearls in yet another post to social media. The gold accentuated her glowing skin and her amazing complexion.

The style of the bikini top featured straps that turned into a collar-like necklace around her neck.

Kindly’s hair was wet from a dip in the ocean and her makeup was gorgeous with long lashes and pink lips.

Kindly captioned her photo, “All that glitters is gold.”