Kindly Myers stunned in a good morning mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Model Kindly Myers clearly woke up on the right side of the bed, as she looked positively breathtaking in a pair of revealing white undies.

While she went topless for the snap, Kindly covered herself up with what appeared to be a super comfy robe.

Much to the delight of her followers, she left the robe open to unveil her tight, toned core.

She wore her hair in a messy bun and hid her stunning face behind the phone but showed off her long, lean legs.

As an Army National Reserve veteran and glamorous influencer extraordinaire, Kindly is one of a kind, and she’s not afraid to show off her talents.

Given her background, it also makes sense that she has such an insanely rockin’ body.

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Of course, as a well-known social media star, this wasn’t the only share of Kindly’s to send hearts racing lately.

Kindly Myers in lingerie for partnership with Honey Birdette

The stunning ex-soldier has partnered with Honey Birdette, a luxury lingerie brand, and the world is truly a better place because of their union.

Kindly regularly posts content of herself wearing barely-there garments and always makes sure to tag the boutique brand.

In a post from earlier this month, she wore a pale lavender lingerie set, complete with a push-up bra, cheeky undies, and garters.

Kindly’s voluminous hair looked fabulous in big waves, and she curled her full eyelashes to the heavens.

She offered a dose of wisdom in the steamy snap’s caption, writing, “To thine own self be true 📸 @thomas_prusso_photography x @honeybirdette.”

The Nashville-based model is also known to lay on the southern charm from time to time.

Kindly Myers went full cowgirl in skintight bodysuit and sparkly boots

Earlier this month, Kindly took to social media, posting a carousel of photos showing off her sculpted physique in a bedazzled tan bodysuit and sparkly cowboy boots.

Oh, and the cherry on top of the look was a white cowboy hat over her long, perfectly straightened blonde locks.

The gorgeous 37-year-old posed on a woodsy road in Istanbul, Turkey, making sure to give her 3.6 million followers a peek at the glitzy ensemble from all angles.

Perhaps the most eye-catching photo in the series was that of Kindly glancing back over her shoulder.

Shout out to Kindly for both serving our country and serving up some of the sexiest photos on social media!