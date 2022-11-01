Kindly Myers looked out of this world as she dressed as Buzz Lightyear to celebrate Halloween. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Former soldier Kindly Myers sent followers to infinity and beyond in a post dressed in a Buzz Lightyear-inspired Halloween outfit.

She looked totally out of this world in the cropped top and bottoms combo, which showed off her incredible figure.

The top was made up of the Toy Story space ranger’s signature white, green, and purple colors.

The green created a thick section at the top which connected the two off-the-shoulder sleeves, and Lightyear’s suit buttons were printed on the body of the top at one side.

Purple straps emerged from the top and connected at the shoulder to form triangular cutout shapes, accentuating Kindly’s voluptuous curves.

Long white fingerless gloves were lined with matching purple and green to mimic the Toy Story character’s spacesuit.

The bottoms were bright green and lined with white around the legs forming a v-shape. They also featured a thick purple belt with a large white buckle.

To accessorize, the blonde beauty rocked a cool pair of oversized visor sunglasses, a delicate silver chain necklace, and silver rings on her fingers.

Kindly posted several photos of herself in different poses in the outfit, with one showing her running a hand through her gorgeous long blonde locks.

Referencing a song from the Toy Story soundtrack, she captioned the post, “You got a friend in me.”

Kindly Myers dazzles in lavender for Honey Birdette

Kindly is known on social media for posing sizzling snaps in various underwear looks and regularly endorsing the luxury brand Honey Birdette.

The 37-year-old stunner recently promoted the brand in gorgeous lavender lingerie.

She posed in front of a marble interior in a lilac set that featured a plunging bra with gold circular hardware.

The satin bra had intricate ridge detailing on the cups, and the soft pastel color complemented Kindly’s suntanned complexion.

The bottoms had similar detailing but were mostly covered by a suspender belt that featured sheer panels and corset-style ribbon fastening on the hips.

She wore sheer stockings with a thick lavender trim on the top, and she accessorized the look with her name necklace, which can often be spotted in her Instagram pics.

Kindly Myers shows off incredible figure in tight activewear

Being ex-military Kindly likes to keep her figure fit and occasionally shares her love of activewear on her social media.

She is a huge fan of the miliary-owned brand CNC Activewear and recently posted a montage of her wearing several of their pieces in various colors.

In the fun clip, she appeared in a white crop top with crisscross detailing and some tight navy leggings that hugged her curves, showing off that hard-earned physique.

As she moved toward the camera, she flipped her long blonde locks as she twirled in a circle, transitioning into the same outfit, but this time in a navy top and stone-colored leggings.

She captioned the post, “I’m just obsessed with these sets 😻 @cnc.activewear,” and fans were clearly obsessed with the video as well, showering it with thousands of likes and comments.