Kindly Myers shows off her curves and flawless makeup in a selfie. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

TikTok star and army veteran Kindly Myers showed off her figure in a revealing bathing suit to promote her podcast.

Kindly stunned in a white one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The suit featured a high-cut bottom and a barely-there top that highlighted her curves.

She wore her hair in a messy bun that rested on the top of her head. Two short strands framed her face.

Kindly accented her look with delicate jewelry which included tiny stud earrings and a small necklace.

Her glam makeup was done in a natural pink hue. Despite standing in a shower stall that has water dripping down its door, she appears entirely dry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kindly Myers (@kindly) Kindly shared the photo with her 3.6 million Instagram followers with the caption, “I don’t start it, but I can tell you how it ends…📸 @sdillonphoto.”

Kindly Myers promoted her podcast

Kindly tagged her podcast’s Instagram page in the post, however, there’s no indication of when or if she plans to record any new episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her podcast, Thank You Kindly, has just one episode on Spotify which was uploaded in November of 2021.

According to the show’s description, the first episode is a recording of Kindly talking with her “friend Brittany Cline about Bar Mitzvahs, alcohol, dreaming, and more!”

The podcast is described as a comedy and has an active Instagram page, so maybe she has a few episodes in the works!

Kindly Myers partners with several brands

As a growing influencer, Kindly has partnered with various brands, including the veteran-owned sportswear brand CNC Activewear and the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette.

She recently shared a photo of her wearing an outfit by CNC Activewear that would encourage just about anyone to hit the gym more often.

The low-cut black crop top left little to the imagination and featured criss-cross straps which accented her toned abs.

She paired the top with adorable high-waisted mauve leggings that helped draw out her tan.

Her stunning long blonde hair fell over her shoulder, reaching her hips. She accessorized the look with silver jewelry that you would probably leave at home if you were heading to the gym.

Kindly stacked bangled bracelets on each wrist and wore a pair of small studs in her ears. She layered two necklaces, one of which featured her name like Top Fashionista, Carrie Bradshaw.

There’s no doubt she turned some heads in this outfit!