Kindly Myers had temperatures rising as she shared another sizzling bikini shot in a recent social media share.

The social media sensation is no stranger to a sultry bikini upload, but her followers likely never tire of Kindly’s shares as she manages to get their hearts racing.

In one of her most recent shares online, Kindly found herself in swimwear once again.

Kindly’s bikini share comes hot on the heels of another social media post where the army veteran teased about the temperature in Nashville.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kindly’s Nashville post was clearly a “thirst trap,” as she pointed out in the post’s caption, writing, “Every picture of me is a thirst trap, simply because I am very hot.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, in this share, Kindly swapped out her usual bright and bold colored attire for a more subtle, baby blue hue — and it was gorgeous.

Kindly Myers stunned followers in a baby blue bikini as she sent them an invitation to meet her

Taking to her Instagram, Kindly shared a carousel post consisting of three separate shots.

In the first, Kindly knelt next to a sparkling pool, enclosed by large white columns and surrounded by lush greenery.

With her hands tugging at the bottoms of her bikini, Kindly sent a soft glance towards the camera lens, and her bright blonde hair was flipped over to one side, cascading down her shoulders and chest.

Kindly went with a full-glam makeup look, including shimmering eyeshadow and thick lashes.

In the second portion of the share, Kindly sat back against one of the pool’s columns for another modelesque pose.

She pulled one knee up while bringing the other in front of her, giving a glimpse at her impressive and strong abs.

Kindly’s hair for this shot was parted down the middle, and the soft waves further highlighted the tiny bikini.

The third and final snap of the post found Kindly posing side-on to the camera. She knelt once again on her knees and looped her fingers through the bottoms of the two-piece swimsuit.

“Meet me in New York. 🍎 🏙️,” the caption read, in part.

Kindly’s beauty is striking, and there’s no doubt that she works hard to maintain her fit physique.

However, Kindly also revealed she’s had some help to address a particular insecurity of hers — her hip dips.

In a sponsored post in partnership with Epione clinic, Kindly shared her experience with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Kindly is among many famous clientele for the clinic, as they’ve also serviced the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sheree Whitfield.

For Kindly’s procedure, she shared the non-invasive treatment and noted in the post’s caption that it was “virtually painless.”