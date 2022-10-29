Kindly Myers models her Halloween costume. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Well-known model Kindly Myers got into the Halloween spirit yesterday, posting a video dressed up as the sexiest version of Lola Bunny the world has ever seen.

She mimicked everything the Looney Tunes cartoon character is known for, including the barely-there white and blue shorts and a matching athletic crop top.

Kindly completed the festive look with a fluffy tail, bunny ears, blue armbands, and striped knee-high tube socks.

She styled her long tresses in loose curls that cascaded down her back, just grazing her shapely derriere.

Kindly’s bronzed skin contrasted beautifully against the pure-white fabric of the costume, and her smile showed that she felt confident as ever in the outfit.

She captioned the share, “Happy Halloween weekend y’all.”

Of course, her fans went wild over the Space Jam-themed post, with one commenting, “Yesss 😍🔥 this look is perfect for you!!! 🐰🐰🐰🐰 so cute!!!” and another remarking, “You are absolutely sexy & beautiful 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly clearly knows how to turn up the heat for Halloween, but that’s not all this model is known for on social media.

Kindly Myers posed in skintight workout clothes for partnership with CNC Activewear

An ambassador for CNC Activewear, Kindly loves to motivate her fans with photos of her super aspirational body in workout clothes.

The 37-year-old-model looked out-of-this-world in a post shared yesterday that showed her in a black strappy sports bra and skintight, nude-colored leggings.

Kindly’s makeup was smokey-eyed perfection, and her long, blonde hair was straightened all the way down to her hips.

She shared her personal discount code in the caption, writing, “Dear @cnc.activewear i love every single item on your website. discount code: KINDLY.”

Oh, but that wasn’t the only jaw-dropping share on Kindly’s account this week…

Kindly Myers sizzled during shower time in soaking-wet white bodysuit

As if Kindly could be any more appealing, the blonde bombshell shared one of her sexiest photos to date yesterday, wearing a soaking-wet white bodysuit in the shower.

Anyone who managed to peel their eyes away from Kindly’s sun-kissed and sculpted physique noticed her gorgeous makeup and the bun on top of her head.

She added a suggestive caption to the share, reading, “I don’t start it, but i can tell you how it ends… 📸 @sdillonphoto.”

Living up to her warm-hearted name, Kindly is all about making her 3.6M followers happy, and it doesn’t appear that she’ll be slowing down on the sultry snaps anytime soon!