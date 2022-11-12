Kindly Myers showed off her bikini body. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Blonde bombshell Kindly Myers rocked a variety of bikinis as she enjoyed a series of cocktails from a stunning Mexican beach.

The 36-year-old former soldier shared a montage with fans as she asked them which bikini was their favorite.

Kindly is known for showing off her athletic physique in barely-there bikinis and lingerie, and she always looks incredible.

She started off wearing a dusky pink bikini that had a brown fishnet overlay on the triangle top and some seashell detail.

The halterneck top was paired with a matching bottom that was fastened on both sides with pink string ties.

Her beach body looked incredible in the two-piece that she wore as she enjoyed a sip of a cocktail from a Spiderman glass.

Kindly moved the glass toward the camera, obscuring the view, which was then brought back into focus as she transitioned into a new location wearing another stunning bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She donned a beaded bikini top which formed a choker-style neckline and had a large cutout section in the center, showing off Kindly’s voluptuous curves.

The bottoms were constructed of metallic gold fabric and featured beaded straps on the sides to match the stunning top.

Kindly Myers stuns in a seashell bikini

A breathtaking beach backdrop could be seen behind the model in each clip as she enjoyed her time in Mexico.

Kindly did her transitioning trick in the video to reveal another sensational bikini, and this one was worth waiting for.

The bikini was made with a knitted brown material which could be seen as she playfully turned around to show off the back, but the front of the two-piece was the star of the show.

Two large white sea shells were attached to the front to cover the bikini cup of the top, with smaller shells following the outline of the material to create a stunning effect.

Her bottoms featured a smaller amount of shell detailing and string ties that fastened on the sides.

The blonde beauty captioned the post, “I love Mexico 🇲🇽 which bikini is your favorite?” as she showed off her enviable figure in the clip.

The video was a hit, with over 10k followers double-tapping the like button.

Kindly Myers in sheer bra for Honey Birdette

Kindly is a proud ambassador for luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette and often shares images of herself wearing a variety of pieces from their range.

The stunning former US Army veteran recently rocked a gorgeous sheer push-up bra from the brand as she told fans, “Be all that you can be ⭐️.”

Rocking an emerald green bra, she looked stunning in the snaps that she shared with her 3.6 million followers.

The sheer panels were detailed with intricately embroidered flowers, and the middle section featured a strap with some gold hardware.

Kindly’s sun-kissed skin complemented the gorgeous green shade of the garment, which showed off her incredible curves.

Her long blonde locks naturally fell in front of her shoulders, and she donned some glamorous makeup for the shoot.

Large false eyelashes adorned her smoky eyes and she wore a glossy pink lip in the snaps.