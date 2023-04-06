It’s no secret that Kindly Myers is one of the most popular models on social media, and beyond her obvious good looks, she’s known for always speaking her mind.

In her most recent post, Kindly shared that someone on the internet had a problem with how much she travels, but don’t worry because she had no problem setting the record straight.

The 37-year-old Army National Reserve veteran promptly put her critics in their place with a voiceover video saying, “Okay. You got me there, but that is not a crime.”

Oh, and it was impossible not to notice her super-sculpted physique in the video, accentuated by a camo sports bra and black low-rise sweatpants.

Kindly also kept it casual with her bright blonde locks, sporting a high ponytail with a few strands left out – perfect for dramatically flicking over her shoulder!

She punctuated the post with the caption, “And your point is?”

Of course, her fans went wild in support over the clap-back post, with one commenting, “I enjoy seeing your adventures. I just wish I could join you in seeing some of the amazing sites” and another remarking, “You look super awesome for traveling so much your doing something right 👍.”

Kindly Myers’ fans showed their support. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers said she’s not falling for any tricks

Proving again that she’s the perfect combination of brains and beauty, Kindly shared two gorgeous photos over the weekend with an important message.

The stunning social media model posed in the golden hour light wearing a tight peach-colored crop top that hugged her every curve.

She coordinated the revealing top with a pair of hip-hugging blue jeans that appeared to have been made with Kindly’s specific body in mind.

Her thick mane of blonde hair was thrown over one shoulder, cascading almost down to her waist in wavy perfection.

Kindly tagged the photographer in the caption, writing, “It’s April fools day and I’m not falling for any tricks.”

Now, for anyone wondering how Kindly maintains such a powerful goddess-like mindset every day, she offered an inside look at her self-care routine yesterday.

Kindly Myers shared her post-workout stretch routine in tight spandex

Of course, Kindly spends her fair share of time working up a sweat in the gym, but she shared the importance of a post-workout routine in her recent post.

Following an intense stair climber workout, the blonde bombshell could be seen releasing tension through a series of stretches on her yoga mat.

She looked amazing in a pale pink spandex set, highlighting her chiseled abs, toned legs, and muscular arms.

Kindly began on her back, pulling both knees into her chest before moving into reclined hip stretches, and naturally, she threw in a few bridges for good measure.

Kindly then moved into some seated stretches, including twists and folds, slowly making her way into a downward-facing dog pose to flow through a few sun salutations.

She finished the restorative practice on her back in a resting pose, soaking up all the benefits of the stretches.

Kindly Myers shared her fitness stretch routine. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

There’s simply no denying that Kindly lives up to her name, as she’s all about sharing uplifting content to inspire her 3.6 million followers, and thankfully, there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon!