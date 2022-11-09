Kindly Myers rolled out of bed looking like a million bucks. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers sent many jaws (like 3.6M, to be exact) to the floor with a recent mirror selfie showing off her next-level chiseled abs.

The blonde bombshell looked like she had just woken up with her hair piled on top of her head next to a black sleep mask, but she still somehow made it look like a full-blown fashion moment.

Kindly stood in front of her unmade bed for the snap, wearing a pair of casual gray sweatpants and a tight camo print sports bra with a zipper down the front.

She moved the pants to the side a bit to showcase her gorgeously sun-kissed and sculpted midriff.

Beyond being a super popular model on social media, the beautiful Virgo is also a former soldier who served in the Army National Guard for four years.

She appropriately paired the sleepy selfie with the song Hello, Good Morning by TheChemist.

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers showed off her flawless frame in see-through sparkly gown

Earlier this week, Kindly shared a carousel of photos of herself in a gorgeous, see-through gown with no shortage of sparkle.

Not everyone can pull off a daring look like this, but the ensemble appeared to have been made with Kindly in mind as it perfectly flattered her striking physique and stunning complexion.

The 37-year-old beauty kept her hair out of the way in a chic updo so as to let her body do all the talking.

In the caption, she asked her followers for their opinions on the dazzling gown and tagged the designer, Amekana Boutique.

Kindly Myers sizzled in sheer push-up bra for Honey Birdette partnership

Much to the delight of her loyal fans, Kindly is a proud ambassador for Honey Birdette, a boutique lingerie brand dedicated to empowering women.

She frequently shares photos of herself wearing Honey Birdette’s garments to promote the feminine brand.

The stunning Army veteran posted a sexy series of photos to her Instagram last week, showcasing her killer curves in a sheer teal push-up bra.

Kindly accessorized the bold look with sultry smokey eye makeup, a nude lip, and a silver necklace with her name in script.

She wore her long blonde tresses down and straightened to perfection with a classic center part.

She captioned the share, “Be all that you can be ⭐️ 📸 @honeybirdette”

As a former soldier-turned-model, Kindly is truly one of a kind, and thankfully, she hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down on the steamy content.