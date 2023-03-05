Kindly Myers’s physique looked incredible in a tiny string bikini for a photoshoot.

The former soldier posed for two photos in a swimming pool in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in Mexico.

In the first snap, Kindly seductively gazed into the camera with one hand on her thigh and touched her hair with the other.

Her rib tattoo is visible in the snap, as are her sensational abs and toned body.

In the second photo, the Instagram sensation looked down as she held her bikini bottom for a sizzling pose.

Kindly had her hair styled in soft waves with a middle part and accessorized the bikini with a bracelet.

The blonde bombshell certainly got her Instagram followers’ hearts racing with the flirty caption in which she wrote, “I could totally go for some you right now…. 😈.”

Kindly Myers stuns on the cover of FHM

Kindly looked incredible on the cover of FHM magazine, in which she wore a blue lace bra and matching bottoms.

The army veteran accessorized the look with bracelets, rings, and a necklace. She went with her classic blonde look and let it flow on one side of her face.

She posed with her hands together under her chest and gazed into the camera.

Her stunning curves stood out in the cover shoot with her impressive ab definition and gym-honed arms.

Kindly has posed for the men’s lifestyle magazine numerous times over the years.

Kindly Myers reveals her workout routine

Kindly’s bikini body comes from hard work in the gym.

In her cover interview with FHM, Kindly was asked about her favorite ways to keep fit.

“It is a lot of hard work and effort, but I actually love it. I work out with a trainer 4-5 days a week and do cardio 6 days a week. I have a love/ hate relationship ship with the stair climber,” she said in response.

Kindly Myers hasn’t broken down her exact fitness routine, nor has she detailed her eating habits.

However, she shared a photo from her photoshoot with Maxim Magazine and revealed that she enjoys some baked goods.

She flashed a big smile for the snap and wrote in the caption, “Honored that my baking skills were featured in this months @maximmagazineczech . 📸 @jpaullphoto x @kindlymyers . Fun fact* I learned to bake sourdough bread during quarantine..”

In the photo, she posed with a whisk and flour on her chest and legs while wearing a white crop top.