Kindly Myers had jaws dropping as she channeled her inner cowgirl for a sizzling social media post.

The influencer and army veteran has made a solid name for herself on social media and regularly updates her fans and followers with a vast array of gorgeous content.

And while Kindly has become quite well-known for her bikini and lingerie shots, she surprises her followers with an outfit swap every once in a while, and her latest share did just that.

Kindly’s recent foray into cowgirl territory comes shortly after another sizzling bikini post.

In that share, Kindly went for another bold look in a multi-colored animal print bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Naturally, Kindly was a vision in her swimwear, so it should come as no surprise that a white cowgirl getup would be just as stunning.

Kindly Myers is angelic in an all-white cowgirl look as she says ‘yee haw’ to the weekend

Over on her Instagram, Kindly shared a carousel post containing nine separate shots of herself in the gorgeous all-white cowgirl ensemble.

For the first shot, Kindly posed in front of a railing as she showed off her outfit of the evening.

In addition to her cream cowboy hat, the 37-year-old donned a matching white crop top and short combo. And while that would have been exceptional on its own, Kindly upped the ante by adding a sparkling silver overlay to both pieces.

Over the top, a dazzling metallic crop top was added to give extra flair to the ensemble, while Kindly went full glam-cowgirl by accessorizing her shorts with silver metallic fringe.

Kindly’s makeup was full-glam with a set of false lashes and her blonde hair that cascaded down her shoulders and chest all the way down to her waist.

In the next sizzling shot, Kindly pulled off her hat and worked her best angles as she shot the camera lens a soft smile over her shoulder.

The remaining snaps continued to share the very best that Kindly’s ensemble had to offer, and she certainly didn’t disappoint.

“Yee haw 🤠,” she captioned the fun share.

Kindly shouts out Dxaatcheonii in a sparkling minidress

While Kindly continues to grow her online following, she seizes the opportunity to work with brands she believes in. And if there’s one thing Kindly’s followers know about the model, it’s her love for a glamorous dress.

In a post from January, Kindly shared another multi-part carousel post with her 3.6 million followers as she sported a stunning minidress by designer Dxaatcheonii.

Kindly re-shared the sultry outfit again in February, which was further shouted out by the designer’s official Instagram account.

“Thank you again @kindly for supporting…Dress can be purchased on website,” the brand wrote.