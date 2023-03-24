Kindly Myers certainly knows how to get hearts racing, and her sizzling new photoshoot is no exception.

The Instagram star had her long blonde hair in soft waves and put on natural-looking glam in a new series of photos.

In the first photo, Kindly posed on the ground as she gazed into the camera.

She wore a crop top, which she left unzipped, and matched the top with tiny denim shorts.

The model accessorized the look with a silver necklace, ring, and bracelets.

In the second photo, Kindly showed her incredible abs as she put a hand in her hair for the model pose.

In the final snap, the army veteran flashed a gorgeous smile to complete the Instagram share.

In the Instagram caption, Kindly boasted about her stunning looks, writing, “Every picture of me is a thirst trap, simply because I am very hot.”

Kindly gave credit to photographer Thomas Prusso, who took the photos in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly Myers poses in an army-style bandeau

Kindly, who served in the Army National Guard for four years, put on some tactical gear for a photoshoot.

The stunning model was geared out with a rifle, plenty of ammo, and a side piece as she stunned in the skimpy outfit.

In the first photo, Kindly showed her side profile, and she had the rifle strapped on her shoulder.

She put her hand on her head and closed her eyes as her skin glistened in the sun.

Kindly looked into the distance in the second snap and sent a message in the last slide, writing, “Keep calm and PEW PEW PEW.”

The blonde bombshell knows how to handle big guns and recently posed with one in a different tactical outfit.

In the photos, she wore a crop top and camo pants from Valkyrie Tactical Apparel and sent a warning in the caption, writing, “My pronouns are try/me.”

Kindly Myers models a Micro Gigi bikini for a new photoshoot

Kindly looked perfect in a light blue swimsuit from Micro Gigi bikinis in another recent share.

The company produces handmade swimsuits in the United States, and its range includes bralettes, bikinis, and different swimwear accessories.

“I’ve fallen in love many times in life, but it was always with you…,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post while stunning in a Micro Gigi set.

The model posed with a white top off her shoulders to give a better view of the stylish bikini to boost sales.

In the second photo of the set, the model dropped the white shirt off her shoulders as she posed by a swimming pool.

Kindly also tagged her location as Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, for the stunning shots.