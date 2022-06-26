Kindly Myers rolls down sweatpants without underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Playboy model and ex-soldier Kindly Myers 100% knew how to keep fans following her Instagram last week.

The former bartender and social media sensation yanked her sweatpants down for a revealing home display while in selfie mode, also seemingly going commando as she appeared void of any underwear down below.

Kindly Myers heats things up with no undies

Filming herself home in Nashville, TN, the bikini bombshell ditched her swimwear for a more street-casual look.

Kindly posed in her bedroom, standing on hardwood floors and showing off her jaw-dropping abs as she modeled a tight white sports bra with a zip detail, plus a forest green pair of sweatpants – the latter came very much lowered as Kindly peeped her nether regions.

Just about staying inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules, Kindly swung her hips a little while in fluffy slippers, also posing with one arm up to her head.

“GOOD MORNING (OOH),” text read.

Subsequent stories then offered a little more insight into the OnlyFans face. Kindly shouted out her love of animal rights as she posted to help find a missing pup in Nashville. She then hit the gym to keep her sizzling body in shape. Here, fans saw her using a stair machine while in her green sweatpants.

Myers is followed by over 3 million on Instagram, and the rising fanbase is proving lucrative. Kindly is increasingly shouting out lingerie brand Honey Birdette, where posts don’t come with a #ad, but enough of them confirm the star’s influencer status. Kindly has also appeared on the Honey Birdette Instagram.

How much is Kindly Myers earning from brand shout-outs?

Per experts at Vox, pay on social media is linked to following. When the fanbase is high, so is the pay.

“A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” the site states, adding:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Kindly has seemingly chosen not to influence for popular apparel brands including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing. Chances are she’s been offered the gigs – fellow bombshells Demi Rose and Hannah Palmer name-drop both.