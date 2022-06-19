Kindly Myers rolls down shorts without underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers has been upping the ante as she continues to thrill her 3 million+ Instagram followers.

The Playboy model and social media sensation just about stayed safe as she dangerously rolled down her shorts for a massive tease ahead of the weekend, posting to her stories and with a video that likely drove fans right to her OnlyFans page.

Kindly Myers gets naughty with shorts roll-down

Going for video mode, Kindly filmed herself with a selfie finish and at home.

Posing in fluffy slides and on wooden floors, the Kentucky native showed off her jaw-dropping abs and cleavage in a camo-print sports bra and tiny, rolled-down pink shorts.

Shouting out her former military years via the camo-print, the blonde bombshell swayed her hips a little as she flashed her tattoos, also seemingly commando as she wrote: “UHH, UHH” and added: “GOOD MORNING.” The Instagram star also picked just the right track to accompany her video, opting for rapper Kanye West’s Good Morning track. Stories then showed Kindly getting her cardio on as she used a stair machine in the gym.

Kindly made sure to shout out CNC Activewear in a workout fit selfie shortly after. Alongside fronting Honey Birdette lingerie, Myers influences for the rising gym brand.

Kindly has lots to celebrate this year. The former bartender is fresh from showing off her 2022 Playboy cover, one seeing her stunning in a skimpy and stringy green bikini. The shoot took her outside of her Nashville, TN base and all the way to Joshua Tree, CA, where fans were also treated to red-hot desert shots as Kindly flaunted her curves in a series of swimwear looks.

Kindly Myers making it in modeling after Army National Guard

Kindly’s rise to fame hasn’t been without its challenges. The star served four years in the Army National Guard ahead of entering professional modeling. She told Modelzview:

“I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” adding: “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”