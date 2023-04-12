Kindly Myers rocks a cowgirl-themed outfit in a swimsuit for a stunning photoshoot.

The model, who recently posed as a bunny for Easter, looked stylish in a cowboy hat and matching boots, which she paired with a sizzling bikini.

In the first photo, the army veteran struck a pose, showing her side profile as she looked into the distance.

Kindly flashed a huge smile and gave a view of her fashionable swimsuit from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In the third and final snap of the photo shoot, she kept her head down while holding her hat for the famous cowgirl pose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photos with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, adding a teaser in the caption, “Save a horse, ride a cowgirl 🤠.”

The Nashville-based model is wearing a tie-front monokini from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Their one-piece swimwear range from $170 to $495 and comes in various sizes and colors.

The company is a global brand founded by Angela Chittenden, and while they specialize in swimsuits, they also sell dresses, activewear, and accessories for women.

Their official website has a social shop that allows customers to select outfits modeled on Instagram.

Kindly Myers backs up her talk in Beach Revolution swimwear

Kindly felt confident in a colorful bikini from Beach Revolution Swimwear.

The model wrote in the caption, “If I’m talkin it, I’m back in it up.”

She shared numerous photographs in the swimwear, giving a variety of poses.

The beauty accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses, a silver necklace, and matching bracelets.

Kindly is wearing the Neon Zebra Stripes Micro Bikini, which features a colorful animal print design.

The triangle bikini top features an adjustable tie string and is made of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex. It retails on the BR Swimwear official website for an affordable $64.

Kindly Myers models a bodysuit from Lil Bee’s Bohemian

Kindly stunned in a bodysuit by the Florida-based clothing brand Lil Bee’s Bohemian.

She shared three photos and flashed her gorgeous smile in the first snap.

The stunner let her hair flow over her face in the second photo and gave an expert pose in the final slide.

The clothing line is affordable, and their bodysuits all retail for $22.

The brand specializes in bohemian cowgirl outfits and was founded by Kelli Tracy.

Lil Bee’s Bohemian brand also makes clothing for men and sells boots, fringe, graphic tees, crochet, and denim.