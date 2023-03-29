Kindly Myers stuns in lingerie before a weekend photoshoot in New York City.

The stunning model looked sensational in a series of photos in sizzling lingerie.

Kindly took advantage of the sunlight for a glow as she wore strappy lingerie that featured chains and belts across the bottom and top.

In the first snap, she gazed into the distance as she placed her hands on her waist.

The blonde bombshell looked into the camera with her hands on her neck for a cute pose.

She accessorized the look with shiny silver bracelets, a necklace, and a ring.

In the photos taken by the photographer Stephen Dillon, she offered a close-up of her face in the third snap, showing off her perfect glam.

In the final shot, Kindly rested against the wall for a sultry pose.

Kindly shared a photo dump of her time in The Big Apple on her Instagram page.

“New York you are a really good time. I had fun! Thanks for the memories,” she wrote in the caption.

She appeared joyous in the snap on Times Square and donned an array of crop tops with her outfits over the weekend in the series of photos.

In the final slide, she shared a clip signing numerous autographs for her fans.

Kindly Myers poses a question while modeling Micro Gigi Bikinis

Kindly asked her Instagram followers, “What is your love language?” in the caption of a recent sizzling swimsuit share.

The Army veteran is partnered with MGG Bikinis and rocked one of their unique bikinis in a photoshoot.

She is wearing the Flamingo Nano Micro Bikini Top and the matching Flamingo Nano Bikini Bottom from the California-based brand.

The top and bottom of the swimsuit retail for $46.50 each on the website and come in a range of sizes.

Kindly posed sitting poolside in the first snap in which her physique looked toned and perfect for swimwear.

She went with her famous pose on the second slide with one hand holding her hair back while gazing into the camera.

The blonde bombshell showed off all of her best modeling poses in the Instagram post to boost sales.

Kindly Myers puts on full tactical gear for a photoshoot

Kindly skipped the skimpy outfits for army gear in a photoshoot.

She shared the snaps on her IG page, writing in the caption, “Catch me outside.”

The model looked ready for battle as she made her way through the woodlands.

In the first photo, Kindly showed her upper body, which was decorated with ammunition, a blade, and guns.

She posed with the rifle in the second snap and looked as though she had found her target. In the third slide, she takes aims before giving a short BTS clip of the photoshoot.