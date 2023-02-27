As longtime fans of Kindly Myers are well aware, the ex-soldier has a lot of love for horses.

A quick look at the blonde bombshell‘s Instagram bio reveals that she has called herself a horse whisperer. Therefore, her decision to hop on a horse for a recent shoot wasn’t surprising.

But just because it wasn’t a surprise doesn’t mean that fans didn’t appreciate her efforts.

In fact, Kindly got a lot of love for her latest social media post, and it’s not hard to see why.

The post, shared on her social media accounts, featured beauty, beaches, nature, and Kindly. The combination of those four components was sure to be a hit with fans.

Kindly treated her 3.6 million Instagram followers to a lovely video on the beach with a horse, and she received 2,000 likes for her efforts.

Kindly Myers enjoys a moment with nature and recharges her soul

The video began with Kindly on a horse staring at the beautiful sunset while on the beach. A voiceover featuring Kindly said, “This is how I recharge my soul.”

In the background, peaceful music played, adding to the serene vibe of the clip.

Next, she worked her angles, moving to a different position on the gorgeous horse’s saddle. It was clear that Kindly was an equestrian professional.

The sunset had vibrant shades of orange, pink, and yellow, creating a majestic ambiance and highlighting Kindly’s message.

In the video, Kindly tagged longtime collaborator Andi Bagus.

Kindly has earned quite a living as an influencer for brands like Andi Bagus, so her inclusion of the brand made all the sense in the world.

For the latest video, Kindly sported the Andi Bagus Mila Bikini in the color Praline. The two-piece has a price tag of $49 and a shimmery finish.

Kindly Myers has an intense commitment to fitness

As a former US Army soldier, Kindly knows a thing or two about getting in shape. After all, the armed forces make recruits endure rigorous training, running, and exercising in the elements.

Therefore, Kindly’s continued commitment to fitness makes a lot of sense. As a model who has posed in bikinis, she had to keep her body in check, which she has done quite well.

But as Kindly revealed to FHM, it takes effort.

Kindly said, “It is a lot of hard work and effort, but I actually love it.”

She continued, “I work out with a trainer 4-5 days a week and do cardio 6 days a week. I have a love/ hate relationship with the stair climber.”

And a quick look a Kindly’s socials show lots of fitness content as the beautiful model breaks a sweat and stays in shape.