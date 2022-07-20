Kindly Myers pulls down yoga pants without underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers is delivering yet another Instagram tease.

The Playboy model and social media sensation has been busy boosting her profile as she sizzles at Miami Swim Week, but not everything landing on her Instagram recently has been swimwear.

Posting a quick story on Tuesday morning, the blonde showed off her figure while pulling down a tight pair of yoga pants, and she made it a very “good morning” via a cheeky caption.

Updating for her 3 million+ followers, Kindly filmed herself indoors and seemingly back in Nashville, TN, after her brief Miami stay.

Posing in a lavender sports bra and matching leggings, the Kentucky native hid her face but not her body as she used her right hand to tug down her pants – seemingly void of underwear, Kindly upped the ante as she flashed some flesh and highlighted her rock-hard abs.

Kindly wore her hair up in a messy bun with a pink hair tie, also rocking fluffy and comfy slides as she stood on hardwood floors and backed by white couches and a TV.

“Good morning,” a caption read.

Kindly had even chosen music to accompany her caption. Rapper Kanye West’s Good Morning track was playing.

Anyone following Kindly on Instagram has gotten plenty of action this past week. The model joined fellow stars, including Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek, as she hit up Miami Swim Week – of course, she posted highlights from the runway for her followers.

Kindly Myers sizzles in bikini at Miami Swim Week

Tagging herself in Miami Beach, FL, yesterday, Kindly shared a skimpy swim look while on the runway, flaunting her curves in a yellow and brown bikini and writing:

“Such an honor to be walking for @naomibessonswimwear @naomibessonart thank you for the opportunity @miamiswimweek.” Not long before, Kindly had posed off-duty and enjoying a bit of a pool party setting as she soaked up the sun in a plunging and spot-print two-piece. Donning shades as she hung out poolside, the former bartender told fans: “Had a great time yesterday at @cldstyle gifting event. With @cjsparxx so many items from great brands.”

Kindly Myers knew modeling was for her

Opening up about her career to Modelzview, Myers revealed: “I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey.”