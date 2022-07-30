Kindly Myers pulls down shorts without visible underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers is back to teasing fans as she lowers her shorts and seemingly goes commando.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face and ex-soldier flaunted her figure on the runway at the annual fashion event, but it was a more intimate affair as she thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers shortly before the weekend.

Posting a quick story and bidding fans a very “good morning,” the blonde sizzled as she showed off her rock-hard abs, filming herself in selfie mode and in a plunging black sports bra, plus an itty-bitty pair of shorts.

Using one hand to tug her shorts down as she swung her hips a little, Kindly also peeped her living room interiors, although eyes were likely on the fierce assets and trim waist as the Kentucky native delighted her fanbase.

“Uhh, uhh, Good Morning” appeared in text, with rapper Kanye West‘s Good Morning track accompanying the video.

Kindly then hit the gym.

Kindly Myers lands Miami Swim Week 2022 gig

Kindly, who served four years in the Army National Guard and has also bartended, is proof that perseverance pays off. 2022 has seen her land a Playboy cover alongside her Miami Swim Week appearances – earlier this month, she strutted her stuff on the runways alongside faces including Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek.

“I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” Myers told Modelzview.

Kindly also earns cash on adult platform OnlyFans, alongside a regular influencer role for lingerie brand Honey Birdette.

Kindly Myers sizzles in bikini for ‘Hump Day’

The vibe on Kindly’s Instagram is sexy, but it’s also fun. Last week, and to honor Wednesday, Kindly went “Hump day” with a red hot bikini showoff. Posing close up as she flaunted her cleavage, the bombshell wrote: “Happy Hump day,” also tagging Micro Gigi swimwear.

As to her military past, Kindly has opened up. “When I was 20 years old I joined the army national guard. I learned so much about myself during those years. I know that I am a strong woman who is capable of anything,” she also told Modelzview.

Kindly largely updates from her Nashville base, but has this year flown out to Joshua Tree, CA for her Playboy shoot, plus hit up Florida for her Miami Swim Week appearances.