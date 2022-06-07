Kindly Myers pulls down pants without underwear

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers is yanking down her pants while going commando to keep her three million+ Instagram followers on their toes.

The ex-soldier and self-proclaimed “professional smoke show” last week proved she doesn’t need a bikini to make a headline as she pulled down her clothing to tease her rising fanbase.

Kindly Myers teases fans with racy new video

The Kentucky native, now enjoying life in Nashville, TN, sent fans a very “Good Morning” as she picked rapper Kanye West’s track to accompany her home-set video.

Posting in selfie mode as she stood on wooden floors and in her bedroom, the Playboy bombshell flaunted her gym-honed abs as she wore a plunging and flesh-colored bralette, also embracing her military past in camo pants – Kindly served four years in the Army Nation Guard.

Hiding her face, but not her body, Kindly tugged down her pants for a real thrill, going undies-free but staying safe and inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules.

Kindly has been upping the ante throughout 2022 as she both posts for her paid subscribers on the adult platform OnlyFans and, for free, on Instagram. Earlier this year, the former bartender visited Joshua Tree, CA, sharing sizzling bikini shots from the scorching desert and reminding fans just why she’s a social media sensation.

“Desert hair, don’t care,” Kindly captioned sunset swimwear shots last month.

Kindly Myers supports troops after Army National Guard years

Memorial Day brought a rare throwback as Kindly showcased her gun-toting days, opening a gallery of smoking hot photos via a topless military vest, one from the desert.

Thanking those who have served their country and died for it, the stunner wrote: “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

Kindly is also fresh from announcing she’ll be hosting an event supporting U.S. troops. Fans can see her live at the Babes in Toyland 6th annual event. “It is always such an honor to be invited as a host for this amazing charity! See you all Thursday at our 6th

Annual “Support our Troops” charity event,” she told her Instagram followers this week.

Kindly is likely earning the bulk of her cash from OnlyFans, though. The platform now hosts a slew of celebrity faces, not limited to rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and actress Carmen Electra.