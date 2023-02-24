Kindly Myers recently flashed a big gun in a stunning photoshoot.

The army veteran returned to her military roots as she posed in sultry tactical gear.

She posed in a rainforest in a series of photos in which she wore tactical gloves, camouflage pants, and a camo sports bra.

The Instagram star had her blonde locks in a messy bun as she posed with the enormous gun over her shoulder.

In the second photo, Kindly lifted the gun, pointed it upward, and looked down with her incredibly toned abs visible.

Kindly posed for another incredible snap in the final photo and added in the caption, “My pronouns are try/me.”

The social media star modeled gear from Valkyrie Tactical Apparel in the social media post. She has collaborated with the brand in the past and stunned in a bikini for one of the brand’s recent IG posts from last year.

“Swim suit season is officially over here at Valkyrie. We have some new stuff coming for our spring lineup! In the meantime we still have our shirts available so be sure to check them out,” the caption on the post reads.

Kindly Myers tans in Mexico for a promotion with Boka Bikini

Posing in a bathing suit yet again, Kindly wore a Boka Bikini in a series of photos to promote the brand earlier this month.

The Instagram sensation was in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and wrote in the caption, “Loving my @bokabikini in Mexico it’s perfect for tanning.”

In the first snap, the stunning model posed as she leaned against a gate with a picturesque background and an oversized t-shirt hanging off her shoulders.

In the final photo, she struck a similar pose with her long blonde hair following alongside her toned physique, which makes her the ideal swimsuit model.

Kindly Myers sips on tequila in a black bikini

In another recent partnership, Kindly rocked a braided hairstyle for a series of stunning photos that were shot in Aruba.

The blonde bombshell shared six pictures and added a teaser for the caption, writing, “You and tequila make me crazy.”

In the third photo, she had her legs crossed and flashed a smile while enjoying a cold tequila.

In another snap of the IG post, she sat down on the pier and turned her head to face the camera.

Kindly had some serious ab definition and toned legs in the shots, which most definitely require hard work in the gym. She accessorized the look with silver bracelets and a matching ring.