Kindly Myers on kitchen counter with undies falling off her

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is proving why she’s a social media sensation as she lounges around her kitchen counters in plunging undies working their way off her.

The Playboy model, who introduces herself as a “professional smokeshow” on Instagram, delighted her 3.6 million followers earlier this week, showing off her signature curves and tagging a brand she has close links to.

Kindly Myers got kitchen moves in pink underwear

Kindly tagged herself in her Nashville, TN base. The blonde bombshell posed lying on her side and atop marbled counters, also backed by white cupboards and her refrigerator.

Turning up the heat, the Kentucky native sizzled as her embellished and leaf-pattern bra basically fell down a little – a fuchsia pink strap was down Myers’ shoulder on one side, with fans also treated to a very low-cut neckline.

Also wearing matching and barely-there briefs with ribbon-like suspenders, Kindly posed with her hair swept over to one side, also throwing out parted lips and her plump pout.

Showing off her abs, tan, and cleavage, Kindly wrote: “Would you like to be stranded on an island with me? @honeybirdette.”

Kindly regularly shouts out Honey Birdette, although the bulk of her cash likely comes from her OnlyFans presence. The adult platform is renowned for its celebrity presence, hosting faces including actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B. Kindly is also fresh from a major career win, as she fronts Playboy.

Posting her stringy bikini cover look this month, Kindly wrote: “We shot another @playboy cover while we were in Joshua Tree.” The star had ventured out West for some fun in the sun as she hit up Joshua Tree, CA.

Kindly is known for short, snappy, and sometimes cheeky captions. In early June, and posing in her khaki string bikini, she flaunted her famous figure while outdoors in California, writing: “Successfully snapping an Instagram-worthy pic is only half the battle. Coming up with an effortlessly clever caption to go with it? Now that’s difficult.” Myers has also opened up on her modeling career, one coming after stints as a bartender and four years in the Army National Guard.

Kindly Myers opens up on getting into modeling

Speaking to Modelzview, the stunner revealed: “I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey.”

She added: “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started.”