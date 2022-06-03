Kindly Myers offers rear view in G-string bikini

Kindly Myers poses outdoors. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is parading her fierce bikini body around a sun-drenched terrace and even offering a rear view.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow,” now raking it in on adult platform OnlyFans, continues to offer free content for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, and one video has been turning heads.

Kindly Myers sizzles in a barely-there bikini video

The Kentucky native went full California bombshell yesterday, posting from a suntrap terrace and topping up her already-golden tan while in a G-string pink bikini with purple fabrics on the top.

Showing off her toned legs, pert rear, and famous tattoos, Kindly walked away from the camera and towards a whitewashed wall, also whipping her blonde locks around for a sexy and ante-upping finish.

Definitely opting for the minimal look, the Playboy stunner teased her followers while barefoot, writing:

“Does it ever drive you crazy?”

Fans have left Kindly over 40,000 likes. The former bartender, who spent four years in the Army National Guard, has recently revisited her military past, this as she marked Memorial Day weekend with a slew of gun-toting shots. Sharing photos of herself in only an army vest as she went topless in the desert, Kindly thrilled fans while also posing in a camo bikini and unzipped swimsuit, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

Kindly Myers always wanted to be a model

Speaking to Modelzview about her career working out, Kindly revealed: “I’ve always wanted to model, growing up, it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey.” The Instagram star noted that posing for the camera isn’t all it seems, continuing:

“The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”

Kindly’s Instagram is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders. Myers, meanwhile, follows celebrities, including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, plus rapper Cardi B. She also keeps tabs on fellow glamor model Lindsey Pelas.