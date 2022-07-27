Kindly Myers lowers sweatpants for a ‘good morning’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is back to her “good morning” teases – the blonde has made yanking down her pants a bit of a thing as she continues to thrill her three million+ Instagram followers.

Posting a home selfie earlier this week, the 2022 Playboy face showed off her rock-hard abs as she teased her rising fanbase, showing off her figure and her sense of fun, this after she made headlines for walking the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Filming herself from her Nashville, TN, home, the bombshell hid her face but not her body, showing off her insane figure in a pale blue sports bra, one she paired with pale gray sweatpants – Kindly used one hand to tug her pants down slightly.

Possibly void of underwear, Kindly ensured fans were kept on their toes, the song lyrics, “Good morning Uhh, uhh,” going in and out of the clip.

Kanye West’s Good Morning track accompanied the video.

The story only stayed live for 24 hours.

Kindly has been on the move of late. Following a Joshua Tree, CA trip to shoot her Playboy feature and cover earlier this summer Kindly flew out to Miami, FL, where she showed off her killer bikini body during Miami Swim Week.

Kindly Myers sizzles on Miami Swim Week runway

Strutting her stuff as she flaunted her assets in skimpy swim looks, Kindly made sure she turned heads at Miami Swim Week, also attended by models Sierra Skye and Kara Del Toro.

Posting a runway moment as she modeled a figure-flaunting and multicolor bikini, Kindly told fans, “I was able to open the show for @breezy.swim during @miamiswimweekshows thank you for the opportunity! @kris.izquierdo.” Miami Swim Week this year welcomed a slew of brands, not limited to Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, and Kittenish Swim.

Kindly has also opened up on modeling overall – the star has worked as a bartender in the past, alongside her four years in the Army National Guard.

Kindly Myers opens up on modeling career

Happy to give advice to aspiring models as she spoke to Modelzview, Myers revealed, “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”

She added, “I am lucky to have a family that supports everything I do, also, my fans are pretty amazing. Someone who inspires me is Jessa Hinton. That girl is beautiful, funny, and successful.”