Kindly Myers, or “Professional smokeshow” as she likes to call herself, appeared to be getting some fresh air as she modeled for a few swimwear shots to keep up with her social media aesthetic.

The former army veteran struck several poses as she sat outside on a fountain, looking like she was in front of a very expensive house.

As she frequently likes to do, Kindly shared multiple shots in a carousel that all looked pretty similar, though it’s likely her 3.6 million followers have no problem clicking through.

The blonde bombshell looked at the camera with a sultry stare, with her head down and off to the side as well as straight ahead.

Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders in big waves, and her makeup was in its usual glamorous style with a dark cat-eye and pink lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kindly captioned the sizzling post, “Me encantas.”

She’s obviously been keeping up on her workouts at the gym as her figure looked incredibly taut and toned with a bronzed glow that looked stunning in contrast to her bikini color.

Kindly Myers sported a blue string swimsuit from Micro Gigi Bikinis

The model wore a blue string bikini from Micro Gigi Bikinis and has appeared on their Instagram for some professional shots as well.

Just a couple of days ago, the swimwear brand shared two pictures of Kindly in the same look as she looked straight at the camera while lifting her long blonde hair in the air.

They captioned the pictures, “No Monday Blues with @kindly in our Shiny Empress Teal Bikini.”

The Shiny Empress Bikini Bottoms come in three different styles and cost $46.50, while the matching top costs $46.50 as well.

It’s clearly one of her favorite bikinis as Kindly has shared a few more shots from the same photoshoot in mid-February, claiming she was “on the pursuit of happiness” while revealing the photo session took place in Mexico.

Kindly showed off the Flamingo swimsuit from Micro Gigi Bikinis in another Mexico post

Kindly is a major model and ambassador for Micro Gigi Bikinis, having previously worn the Flamingo Bikini with several different styles that all cost $46.50.

Kindly sat outside while still on her trip to Mexico, standing in a pool in front of what looked like paradise with stone archways and trees all around. She wrote in her caption that she loves Mexico, and at this time of year, it’s not all that surprising to see why.

The Flamingo is part of the new Flora and Fauna collection from Micro Gigi Bikinis, which features swimwear in all kinds of bright and colorful floral and animal prints that can be mixed or matched.

Keep an eye on Kindly’s Instagram for more swimwear inspiration.