Kindly Myers showed off her fit figure in a tight set of activewear. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers looked super fit as she showed off her figure in a skintight set of gym wear.

She looked incredible as she posed in a revealing crop top and pair of leggings while promoting a set from CNC Activewear.

The 37-year-old-model rocked a black crop top featuring thick criss-cross straps which wrapped themselves around her incredibly toned torso. A scoop neckline showed off her skin, and the underside of the top arched up, showing off more of her famous curves.

She posed with one hand on her hip while she gazed directly into the camera, revealing her muscular arms.

On her bottom half, she sported the Regal V4 Booty Scrunch Leggings from the brand in the color sand. They were high-rise with seam detailing, and a swipe through more of the pictures revealed the ruched detailing on the back, which gave them their booty scrunch name.

The super tight leggings also had pockets, as Kindly posed with her hand in her pocket in another of the photos.

The gorgeous ex-soldier wore her long blonde locks straight and pushed over to one side to keep them out of the way of her insanely fit physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore glam makeup for the photos, looking stunning as she rocked a large fake eyelash with soft brown eyeshadow and a shimmery nude lip.

To accessorize, the beauty wore silver bangles on her wrists, and two chains of different lengths around her neck, one of which spelled out her name.

Kindly, who has partnered with the veteran-owned brand before, wrote in her caption, “Dear @cnc.activewear i love every single item on your website.”

Kindly Myers partners with luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette

Kindly has become an Instagram influencer expert in her own right, regularly partnering with brands and promoting them via her social media content.

When she’s not posing in activewear or bikinis, she treats fans to a series of sizzling lingerie snaps to promote the luxury brand Honey Birdette.

Recently, the star posted a set of stunning pictures from Nashville to model an electric blue bra, much to the delight of her 3.6 million followers.

She wore the bra, which had a low-cut front with boning detail and a lovely lace overlay on the sides. She crossed her arms in the photo drawing attention to her silver accessories and her stunning curves.

Her long blonde tresses held a soft wave and fell loosely around her shoulders, framing the bright blue garment.

In the second photo, the stunning former soldier placed her hands on the sides of her neck and looked down.

The bra could be seen in more detail as she removed her arms from her stomach, showing off some intricate cutout detail and a piece of gold hardware that held the material together.

She captioned the post, “Got the blues?” but fans certainly felt the opposite after seeing the breathtaking snaps.

Kindly Myers stuns in denim swimsuit

Kindly recently channeled her inner cowgirl as she modeled a stunning denim swimsuit while wearing a large cowboy hat.

The denim one-piece showcased Kindly’s jaw-dropping curves as it crisscrossed over her chest before gathering at the waist to form a high-leg bottom on the garment. The middle of the suit was cut out and showed off her incredibly toned body.

She was snapped in a variety of dazzling poses as she modeled the barely-there swimwear in an outdoor Texas location.

Kindly wore the Lex Monokini from the swimwear brand Beach Bunny Swimwear, priced at $165.