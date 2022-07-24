Kindly Myers lifts shirt for a ‘good morning’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers knew exactly how to keep eyes on her on Saturday.

The former bartender and Instagram model continues to delight her 3 million+ followers with racy snaps – following high-profile appearances at the Miami Swim Week runway last week, Kindly posted more ante-upping content, this time via her Instagram Stories.

Kindly was back to posting from the bedroom that fans assume is hers – seemingly back in her Nashville, TN base, the 2022 Playboy face teased her fans by posing in skimpy undies and lifting her shirt.

Filming herself in selfie mode, the blonde showed off her gym-honed body as she posed in only a high-waisted pink pair of briefs with slight black accents, also keeping comfy in her fluffy home slippers.

The Bowling, KY native added in a light gray sweater, but with the top well lifted, Kindly was definitely going for a NSFW vibe. The star did, however, stay safe, flashing a bra as she raised her sweater.

“Good morning,” a caption read.

Kindly is making her mark in the modeling space.

Earlier this summer, the star flew out to Joshua Tree, CA to shoot her Playboy cover, where she posed in a green string bikini and stunned the camera while flaunting her curves.

Kindly Myers hits Miami Swim Week

More recently, Kindly joined models, including Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek and Instagram sensation Sierra Skye to display swimwear at Miami Swim Week. The event this year attracted brands including Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, and Kittenish Swim.

Sharing a colorful bikini look and posting right from the catwalk, Kindly told fans: “I was able to open the show for @breezy.swim during @miamiswimweekshows thank you for the opportunity! @kris.izquierdo.”

Kindly Myers has come a long way

Myers is proof that perseverance is key.

Back in 2013, she told Rambling Beach Cat: “Modeling has always been a passion of mine. The last 2 years, however, have been very good to me. I’ve been published on the cover of Joker Magazine, a semi-finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hottie competition, and I’ve been featured on Coed.com and Busted Coverage.”

Now, it’s fronting a magazine this year also featuring mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kindly also earns cash from adult platform OnlyFans – also posting exclusive content there are models Hannah Palmer and Abby Dowse. For extra top-up pay, Kindly influences for luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette. For more from Kindly, give her Instagram a follow.