Kindly Myers is one person who really knows how to turn up the heat, even during the frigid cold February winter.

The bombshell model took to her Instagram to share a sizzling hot photo of herself rocking a bikini and strawberry-printed pants. And she looked absolutely amazing!

The influencer and model looked like she was having a ton of fun as she danced and shimmied her hips to Trouble by Elvis Presley.

Clearly feeling herself, Kindly shook her hips, did a few spins, and threw her blonde hair around as she showed off her eye-catching ensemble.

Her outfits were bright and colorful, with her bikini top looking like it was straight out of Valentine’s Day with one red cup and one pink cup, as well as a halter neck.

She matched her bottoms to the fun top wearing white, high-waisted pants that had a strawberry print on them, and when she spun around, her pants were red with an intricate white pattern throughout.

Her long blonde hair looked luscious and full, while her makeup was in its usual glamorous state with big eyelashes and nude lipstick.

Of course, Kindly being the flirty person she is, looked at the camera confidently as she showed off her ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, “You came to the right place!” and tagged the brands that her clothing was from.

Kindly Myers wore a pink and red bikini from Saint Clair

Her bikini top is from Saint Clair, and it’s aptly called the Valentine’s Set, retailing for $80.

Unfortunately, it’s currently sold out, but there are several other swimsuits available, including the Ibiza Top in Blue Lava, which costs $40 and was recently added to the site.

All swimsuits from Saint Clair are designed and handmade in New York City, according to the website.

Kindly wore bell bottom pants from Lil Bee’s Bohemian

Kindly was nice enough to tag the brand of pants she was wearing as well, and they’re from Lil Bee’s Bohemian, a clothing brand based out of Boca Raton, Florida.

Lil Bee’s Bohemian could be described as a western style with cowboy boots and hats, but with a retro, vintage feel thrown in with bright patterns and bell bottoms.

Kindly modeled those pants in her video, wearing the Strawberry Shortcake Print Flared Bell Bottom Pants, which cost $36, and the Hillbilly Hippie Bandana Print Flare Bell Bottom Pants, which also cost $36.

The stunning model showed off another outfit from Lil Bee’s Bohemian just two days ago as she was seen posing in a black one-piece leotard that appeared to be a suede material and featured tassels all along the long sleeves.

On the Lil Bee’s Bohemian website, it’s called the Stevie Stand Back Suede Romper/Bodysuit in black, and it costs $48.

Keep an eye on Kindly’s Instagram page for more inspiration from Lil Bee’s Bohemian and other stylish brands.