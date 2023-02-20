Kindly Myers is stunning social media yet again in a sizzling blue bikini, and we can’t take our eyes off of her in the jaw-dropping modeling shots.

With the summer heat in full swing, there’s no better way to cool off than by the pool and Kindly certainly took advantage of the warm weather, rocking a blue bikini while enjoying some time outdoors.

The model and social media star looked absolutely gorgeous in the two-piece swimsuit, which highlighted her curves perfectly.

Kindly wore a blue string bikini and kept her jewelry to a minimum with a nameplate necklace, and two delicate silver bracelets on her wrists.

Despite being ready for a dip in the pool, she went heavier on the makeup with a very dark, smokey eyeshadow look and nude/pink lipstick.

Her long blonde hair was thrown over one shoulder in a sultry way as it cascaded down her arm and added to the sultry nature of the photo.

She was obviously feeling confident as she shared three different photos in a carousel, with the first one showing her crossing her arms and looking ready to intimidate the camera.

She captioned the post with much more meaning than the photo, writing, “I’m on the pursuit of happiness.”

Kindly Myers is a huge fan of Micro Gigi bikinis

Kindly tagged Micro Gigi Bikinis in the shot to let followers know the brand of her bikini, as she often does to offer fans inspiration.

The swimwear brand recently launched its new Wild Flora and Fauna collection with pieces that can easily be mixed or matched.

One of the bottoms from the new collection is the Flora & Fauna Open Triangle Bikini Bottoms w,hich cost $46.50 and can match up with a few different tops, including the Flora & Fauna Supreme Bikini Top which also costs $46.50 as well.

There is currently a sale going on with many g-string bikinis on sale from the holidays, including Halloween and Christmas. This might be a great time to get a deal on something for next year.

Kindly wore a Micro Gigi bikini on her vacation in Mexico

The blonde bombshell has worn a Micro Gigi Bikini before, and pretty recently actually, as it was just last week when she shared a shot from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, wearing a swimsuit from the brand.

She sizzled in a hot pink, black, and white string bikini from Micro Gigi Bikinis that completely flattered her gym-honed physique.

Kindly kneeled down in front of a pool as she smiled with her famously glam makeup noticeable right away.

She captioned the shot, “Mexico i love you, ” and tagged the Micro Gigi Bikinis brand beneath.