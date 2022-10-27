Kindly Myers looks beautiful in blue. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers had no intentions of holding anything back as she showed a little skin in her latest, jaw-dropping share.

The 35-year-old blonde bombshell looked absolutely beautiful in her blue lingerie.

The veteran model, also known as a professional smoke show according to her Instagram, uploaded a recent photograph of herself as she looked completely flawless.

Kindly shared her incredible look with her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

The model was captured with a smile on her face and as she crossed her arms in confidence.

It goes without saying that Kindly surely didn’t disappoint when it came to this latest lingerie shot.

Kindly Myers shows some skin in her beautiful blue ensemble

The model wore a low-cut, electric blue bra that had some rather intricate lace detail stitched throughout. The stunning blue piece highlighted Kindly’s amazing figure and curves, showing the former soldier’s modeling prowess.

The electric blue piece even incorporated some small cut-out designs that made it even more mesmerizing.

Aside from the gorgeous lingerie made by Honey Birdette, Kindly accessorized with the most perfect pieces of silver jewelry.

She wore a dainty silver necklace with a charm that spelled out her name, Kindly. She paired that with a diamond ring and an array of diamond bracelets that were scattered amongst her arms. Her nails were then painted a bright white which gave the perfect contrast against her electric blue bra.

The model wore her down in light waves as they naturally fell on each side of her face.

She then completed the look with a purple smokey eye shadow and paired it with a bold, thick line of eyeliner. She finalized it with a beautifully bronzed cheek and a glossy pink lip.

Kindly Myers shimmers and shines in the forest

In another recent post, Kindly made her way for the woods as she posed in a skintight bodysuit.

However, this wasn’t any ordinary bodysuit. The low-cut suit was fully embellished with gems and shimmered about while Kindly was completely surrounded by beautiful mother nature.

She paired the glitzy ensemble with a cream-colored cowboy hat and a pair of silver, shimmering cowboy boots. The model certainly slayed in this killer fit, as she made this picturesque photo aesthetically pleasing for just about any bystander.

Kindly sure made a statement as she added her own little country flare to the shot while making perfection look easy.

Fans showed their love and support as the post received over 200 comments.