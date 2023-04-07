Kindly Myers is seemingly on an upward trajectory as she continues to grow her status as a model and social media influencer.

The stunning blonde has built an impressive following online as she regularly updates her platforms with a mix of both modeling and selfie content.

Most recently, Kindly has been preparing for the change to warmer weather, and while followers have come to expect stellar bikini shots from the model, she recently switched up her more subdued hues for a bold and bright print.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kindly recently sported another great bikini look. However, this one included muted colors of grey and white stripes when asking her followers if they liked the ensemble on her.

Naturally, Kindly received more than a few comments on her beauty and outfit, and her latest share is no exception.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to showering her fans with gorgeous outfits and bikinis, Kindly is also a fierce advocate for self-love, and her caption leaned into her bold confidence.

Kindly Myers rocks a multi-colored animal print bikini

Over on her Instagram, Kindly shared a seven-part carousel post as she modeled a bright zebra print bikini.

While the bikini was tiny, the multi-colored print was loud and proud; a vibe Kindly was clearly feeling.

In the first shot, Kindly was snapped from the waist up, giving a look at her bikini for the day. The bikini was framed with black trim and straps tied behind Kindly’s neck and around her back. The top also featured neon colors from hot pink to lime green.

Kindly’s hair was styled in loose beachy waves with a side part that helped to frame her full-glam face.

For accessories, a bangle was visible around Kindly’s wrist, and she added a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes.

The remaining slides featured various angles of the stellar bikini, and in the fourth shot from the series, Kindly shared a full-body look.

“If I’m talkin it, I’m back in it up,” Kindly wrote in the caption.

Kindly promotes Amekana Boutique in a sparkling nightgown for a night out

Kindly’s modeling and influencer status is on the rise, and with a current Instagram following of 3.6 million, Kindly is reaping the benefits of partnering with brands and companies looking to capitalize on her reach.

In late March, Kindly used her platform to shout out women’s retailer Amekana Boutique as she stepped out to support the charity Babes In Toyland.

According to their website, Babes in Toyland puts on fundraisers to “secure toys for homeless and near-homeless children.”

For the event, Kindly struck several poses in a form-fitting gown that hugged her in all the right places. The dress also featured strategic cutouts through the sides and the center of Kindly’s torso.

“Loved this dress @amekanaboutique thank you for a great event @thestevefowler @babesintoylandcharity 📸 @thechrisbull,” she captioned the post.

Each year, the charity puts on Toy Drives. For their Christmas event, Babes in Toyland brings together “over 150 models, actresses, social media influencers. The combined Social Media following of the hosts is expected to exceed 100 million.”

Kindly’s glam look for the evening was also shared by the charity itself.

For their social media share, Babes In Toyland uploaded a video montage of Kindly modeling the dress in slow motion.

“Nothing needs to be said… @kindly,” they wrote in the post’s caption.