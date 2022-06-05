Kindly Myers in weekend undies on kitchen counter

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is flaunting her sensational figure in sexy pink undies while chilling on her kitchen counter. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” made it a revealing affair last weekend as she posted sizzling home shots while in lingerie, and she likely earned herself some cash in the process.

The OnlyFans face was influencing for Honey Birdette, and fans left her the thumbs-up as usual.

Kindly Myers sizzles in weekend undies show from kitchen

The Kentucky native, who served four years in the Army National Guard, opened sprawled out and kind of on her knees as she sat with her legs folded on a marbled countertop.

Posting with her tattoos, abs, and golden tan on show, the blonde modeled an embellished and suspender pair of pink and peachy-orange undies, opting for a plunging balconette bra and high-cut matching briefs.

Kindly posed with her bombshell blonde locks down and swept to one side, also flaunting a bee-stung pout as she posed backed by cupboards and glossed white brick.

“Happy Saturday y’all,” she wrote, tagging Honey Birdette and marking herself in Lake Malone, Kentucky.

Kindly appears to have Honey Birdette clothing as an ongoing gig. While she likely makes the bulk of her cash from adult platform OnlyFans, every dollar helps. Earnings on Instagram can be handsome when followings are in the millions – Kindly boasts north of 3 million followers. Per experts at Vox:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Kindly Myers making it big after military days in Army National Guard

Kindly, formerly a bartender, has featured in Playboy, and she’s also opened up on making it in modeling.

“I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” she told Modelzview.

Kindly also follows slew of famous faces on Instagram. She keeps tabs on Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B, reality star Kylie Jenner, actress and model Carmen Electra, plus fellow bombshell Lindsey Pelas. For more, give Kindly’s Instagram a follow.