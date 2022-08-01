Kindly Myers in string bikini shows how she makes money

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is jokingly showing fans how she makes so much money – hint, it’s something to do with the assets.

The Kentucky-born model and social media sensation is fresh from rocking bikinis at Miami Swim Week last month, but she was stripped down to swimwear on her own watch in a TikTok share last week.

Showing off her sensational figure while poolside and in a plunging floral-print bikini, Kindly ensured fans got a view of her curves, with a caption answering any questions fans might have about her income.

“WHEN PEOPLE ASK HOW I MAKE SO MUCH $ ONLINE,” text read as Kindly toyed with her hair, highlighting her ample cleavage and toned abs in her stringy swimwear.

Drawing attention to her tiny waist and abs, also wearing a full face of makeup complete with thick lashes, Kindly wrote:

“When people ask. This is the answer.”

Kindly is known for her sense of humor – a “Good morning” is what fans get when she regularly lowers her pants and without underwear while posting selfies from her Nashville, TN base.

2022 has been a big year for Kindly, too. She flew out to Joshua Tree, CA, for her Playboy shoot, with more recent travels taking her to Florida for Miami Swim Week – Instagram posts from the annual event showed Kindly modeling tiny bikinis on the runway.

Kindly Myers says modeling has always been her ‘passion’

Back in 2013, Kindly was just starting to make her mark in modeling after stints as a bartender and the four years she served in the Army National Guard. “Modeling has always been a passion of mine. The last 2 years, however, have been very good to me. I’ve been published on the cover of Joker Magazine, a semi finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hottie competition, and I’ve been featured on Coed.com and Busted Coverage,” she told Rambling Beach Cat.

Continuing, the stunner added: “I would LOVE to model as a full time career, but if I did I know I would miss bartending. I have had other jobs and I always come back to it.”

Kindly Myers’ dreams come true

Kindly no longer needs to serve beers to pay the bills. The star also earns cash on the adult platform OnlyFans – with 3.6 million Instagram followers. She also boasts more fans than fellow models Hannah Palmer or Veronika Rajek.

Kindly follows celebrities including model Abby Dowse, actress Carmen Electra, plus makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.