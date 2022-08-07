Kindly Myers in string bikini makes ‘bad choices’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is having fun with her TikTok fanbase as she and a girlfriend pose in bikinis for a “bad choices” video.

The Kentucky-born model and social media sensation has already made duo bikini headlines in August for celebrating National Girlfriend Day while clad in a two-piece. Now, it looks like she’s back for more.

Posting last week, the 2022 Miami Swim Week face posed from an outdoor balcony and with her “bestie” who is a “bad influencer.”

Channeling TikTok trends as she showcased her curves in a plunging, floral-print bikini, Kindly sizzled with her abs on show, this as her gal pal opted for a brown-piped and ruched satin swim look.

Lip-syncing, Kindly’s friend said: “Ready to go make good choices?”

Replying, also in lip-sync and with a child voice, Kindly replied: “No. I wanna make bad choices.”

Taking to her caption, Kindly wrote: “She is bad.”

The Honey Birdette influencer boasts over 100,000 TikTok followers – her fanbase over on Instagram is way higher, though, and sits above 3 million. Myers, who was born in small-town Bowling Green, KY, is based in Nashville, TN, although with both her Playboy shoot and Miami Swim Week this year, she’s been traveling.

Kindly Myers stuns in bikini on Playboy cover

Back in early June, Kindly proudly showcased her Playboy magazine cover, this as she posed perched on wood and amid flowering greenery while in a khaki string bikini.

Showing off her tattoos and her gym-honed body, the blonde bombshell posed with parted lips as she held her hair with one hand, tagging herself in Joshua Tree, CA, and writing: “We shot another @playboy cover while we were in Joshua tree.”

Kindly Myers honors military past in revealing desert photo

Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard, and she hasn’t forgotten her military days. Posting a throwback of herself in only an army vest and amid desert sands for Memorial Day this year, the stunner wowed with her curvy silhouette, writing:

“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

Ahead of making it in modeling, Kindly also worked as a bartender in Nashville, TN. Her bio introduces her as a “professional smokeshow,” plus an army veteran. Kindly is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.