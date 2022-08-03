Kindly Myers in string bikini celebrates National Girlfriend Day

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is delighting fans in a skimpy bikini as she celebrates National Girlfriend Day.

The Kentucky-born model and 2022 Playboy face took to her Instagram stories this week with a rare joint update – while Kindly tends to post solo, she broke the pattern to celebrate a day that always involves other people.

Posting for her three million+ followers, the Honey Birdette influencer posted footage of herself from an outdoor balcony and with a gal pal while showing off her sensational figure in a plunging string bikini.

Opting for summery floral prints, Kindly drew attention to her curves and super-toned abs, also going bombshell-like with her blonde locks down.

Goofing around with her bikini-clad bestie, the former bartender wrote:

“Apparently it’s National Girlfriend Day.” The message appeared in a separate story, via a collage showing Kindly with other females, and via four photos.

Kindly has seen her profile rise in 2022. Alongside jetting out to Joshua Tree, CA, for her Playboy shoot earlier this year, the star has enjoyed success on the Miami Swim Week runway – the July event also attracted fellow models Veronika Rajek and Sierra Skye.

Kindly Myers hasn’t forgotten her military past

While Kindly has solidly moved on from her military days, she hasn’t forgotten the four years she spent in the Army National Guard. “I heard you were looking for me,” she recently wrote while sharing gun-toting photos of herself in full fatigues.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she told Rambling Beach Cat, adding:



“I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand-to-hand combat if the situation arose.”

Kindly’s past has also included stints as a bartender.

Kindly Myers outlines doing well as a bartender

“When I moved to Nashville I started doing promotions for a bar. The bartenders seemed to have so much fun and I kept asking to learn. Finally, they put me behind the bar on a Saturday night to work/learn the ropes. It was stressful, but I picked it up pretty quickly,” she added.

As an influencer, Kindly seems to choose her brand deals carefully – fans won’t see any Fashion Nova mentions on her IG, but it looks like her Honey Birdette gig is solid.