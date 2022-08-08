Kindly Myers in striking bikini for a ‘good morning’

Kindly Myers poses on her Instagram Story in a bikini. Pic credit: @kindlymyers/Instagram

Playboy model and ex-soldier Kindly Myers is delighting fans as she shows off her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini.

Posting weekend action to her Instagram Stories, the blonde sizzled as she kept it classic in white while posting from her Nashville, Tennessee home.

Stunning for her Sunday moment and wishing fans a “good morning,” Kindly posed in selfie mode while slightly lowering her bikini briefs and opted for a plunging neckline to showcase her curves.

The Kentucky native, who was featured on the Miami Swim Week runway last month, swung her hips from side to side — affording an even better view of her strong torso.

The model also showed off her pink and blue patterned phone case in the mirror shot.

Kanye West’s Good Morning track played along as Kindly filmed herself, with text reading, “Good Morning UHH, UHH.”

Kindly has surely had a busy summer. Earlier this year, she jetted out to Joshua Tree, CA to shoot her 2022 Playboy cover. In July, she joined models including Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek at Miami Swim Week, while also sharing her best runway moments on her Instagram.

Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard before entering modeling, and also worked as a bartender prior to becoming a famous bombshell.

Kindly Myers sold the drinks before modeling career

Speaking to Rambling Beach Cat in 2013 and noting her bartending stints, Kindly revealed, “When I moved to Nashville I started doing promotions for a bar. The bartenders seemed to have so much fun and I kept asking to learn.”



“Finally, they put me behind the bar on a Saturday night to work/learn the ropes. It was stressful, but I picked it up pretty quickly and have been bar tending for about 7 years now. It’s a great job. I make great money, get to have fun, and meet lots of new people,” she added.

Kindly now introduces herself as both an army veteran and a “professional smokeshow,” via her Instagram bio.

Kindly Myers sizzles in lingerie for Honey Birdette

While Kindly does influence, she also appears to be picky about the brands she chooses to endorse. Models with over 3 million Instagram followers are prime accounts for brands like Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing, but Kindly hasn’t shouted out either.

Instead, Myers influences for luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette.

Kindly’s IG is followed by fellow models Alexa Collins and Rachel Bush, plus former Fox Sport face Holly Sonders.