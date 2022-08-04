Kindly Myers in sheer underwear says ‘tap that’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is proving she has a way with words, this as she shows off her figure in lingerie.

The 2022 Playboy model and social media star delighted her Instagram followers this week, posting for her 3 million+ fans and showcasing a colorful undies look.

Posting in the wake of her Miami Swim Week appearances, Kindly reminded fans that bikinis aren’t all she’ll wear, posing against a glass-wrapped balcony edge and in plunging purple underwear complete with sheer fabrics and lacy embellishments.

Going push-up style in her underwire two-piece, the Kentucky native posed with one hand to her head, also wearing her long blond locks down and going barefoot.

A folded leg drew attention to Kindly’s toned pins, with fans likely also noticing her slender waist.

Using fire emoji with her text, the star wrote, “Tap that,” with a link.

Kindly has been busy on Instagram this summer, also making headlines beyond her social media via her attendance at Miami Swim Week. Joining fellow models including Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek, Kindly showed off her fierce body in skimpy bikinis as she strutted her stuff for various brands. Miami Swim Week proved high profile this year, attracting the likes of Oh Polly and Kittenish Swim.

Kindly Myers making it big in swimwear modeling

Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard, also working as a bartender ahead of her modeling career taking off.

“The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge,” she told Modelzview when prompted for advice for aspiring models.

Kindly Myers says she’s ‘capable of anything’

Continuing, the Honey Birdette influencer stated: “When I was 20 years old I joined the Army National Guard. I learned so much about myself during those years. I know that I am a strong woman who is capable of anything.”

Kindly isn’t too heavy on the influencing. Avoiding brands like Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing, she sticks to lingerie label Honey Birdette. Stories from Kindly also show her regular gym sessions, where the Stairmaster seems to be a solid favorite.

Kindly’s Instagram is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders. For more, give her account a follow.