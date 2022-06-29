Kindly Myers in sheer underwear plays ‘hard to get’

Kindly Myers close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is upping the ante in see-through underwear as she plays hard to get.

The Playboy model and Instagram sensation is fresh from delighting her 3 million+ followers while in another revealing look, posing from her Nashville, TN home and delivering both on the curve front and the caption one.

Kindly Myers knows good caption in sheer underwear show

Posing amid a wood-floored kitchen and backed by white-painted brick walls and counters, the blonde sent out a piercing gaze as she flaunted her bombshell curves in a push-up and fully sheer undies set.

Kindly modeled a barely-there bra in orange and pink piping, pairing it with suspenders and plenty of banded detailing around the waist – the fabrics formed skimpy lowers as Kindly also wore her long locks down, plus a full face of makeup.

Showing off her plump pout as she reminded fans of her assets, the former bartender added in silver jewelry, writing:

“Hard to get, even harder to forget. @honeybirdette.”

Honey Birdette is the luxury lingerie line Kindly regularly influences for. The model appears to have chosen to opt-out of the Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing trend – with her following. It’s likely she’s been approached by the fast fashion brands.

Myers, who served four years in the Army National Guard, broke into modeling and made it big. She’s been celebrating her 2022 Playboy cover recently, alongside attending glam events. In mid-June, she hit up Los Angeles to attend the Babes in Toyland event supporting troops.

Kindly Myers honors military past with hot shots

Kindly also shouted out those serving the U.S. in her Memorial Day weekend post this year, posting a throwback of herself in the desert and going topless under an army vest. “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom,” the Instagram favorite wrote.

Kindly is likely also netting big profits from her presence on OnlyFans. The adult platform that now hosts celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B has become a hotspot for Instagram’s swim and lingerie faces. It also welcomes Maxim face Hannah Palmer and PLT ambassador Demi Rose.

Kindly follows glamor model Lindsey Pelas on Instagram, plus an array of celebrities not limited to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, supermodel Kendall Jenner, Baywatch bombshell Carmen Electra, plus WAP rapper Cardi B.