Kindly Myers in sheer underwear goes cowgirl style

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers has been getting her yee-haw on while in sheer underwear. The ex-soldier and self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” put her assets forward in a head-turning Instagram share recently, posting for her 3 million+ followers and proving just why she’s a social media sensation.

Kindly, who earns cash via adult platform OnlyFans, continues to delight fans free of charge on Instagram, and this photo brought out the blonde’s inner cowgirl.

Kindly Myers goes hot cowgirl in sheer undies

Sizzling with her fit figure, Kindly posed crouched down in the desert, and all sunkissed, tagging herself in Joshua Tree, CA.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky native dropped it low in a barely-there and black sheer underwear set, also rocking fringed black cowboy boots, plus a very country-friendly hat.

Brandishing her headwear as she highlighted her toned legs and abs, the bikini bombshell drove fans to swipe, where she reappeared in better lighting and on a stone terrace.

Here, Kindly was big-time showing off her cleavage and curvy hips in the embellished and sexy underwear set, also still rocking her boots and hat.

“Giddy up or giddy out,” the stunner wrote as she struck more poses from the terrace. Kindly has disabled numbers of likes to her Instagram posts, a move also employed by reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Kindly had worn the same look for similar shots in the days running up to her “Giddy up” post, here telling they were the “yee” to her “haw.”

Kindly Myers’ OnlyFans cost revealed

The paywall likely gets passed easily for fans of Kindly, who can now get XXXTRA content from her on OnlyFans.

“A subscription to Kindly’s Only Fans will cost you $9.99 a month. However, you can buy a three month subscription bundle for $28.47 or a six month bundle for $50.95,” HITC states.

Times have, indeed, changed since Kindly’s bartending and army days. In 2013, she told Rambling Beach Cat, “When I moved to Nashville I started doing promotions for a bar. The bartenders seemed to have so much fun and I kept asking to learn.”

She added, “Finally, they put me behind the bar on a Saturday night to work/learn the ropes. It was stressful, but I picked it up pretty quickly and have been bartending for about 7 years now. It’s a great job. I make great money, get to have fun, and meet lots of new people.”

Also boasting a presence on OnlyFans are model Jordyn Woods and rapper Cardi B.