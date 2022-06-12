Kindly Myers in sheer underwear celebrates ‘best weekend’

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is celebrating the “best weekend” by posing in sheer underwear. The Playboy model and social media sensation thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers last weekend as she confirmed it had been a good one – posting from Panama City Beach in Florida, Kindly announced that she’d attended country music festival Gulf Coast Jam.

Kindly stripped down to racy undies as she delighted fans – as usual, no complaints in the comments section.

Kindly Myers stuns in sheer underwear after good weekend

In a gallery of photos as she posed from a balcony, Kindly confirmed her beachy location as large windows near her reflected a sandy beach and lapping waves.

Showing off her ripped abs and famous curves, the former bartender sizzled in pale lavender and see-through underwear, going embellished and lacy for a feminine finish and posing with one hand to her stringy briefs.

Kindly wore her bombshell blonde locks down as she smiled, also offering a cheeky G-string view as fans swiped.

One shot even showed the stunner sipping from a Waffle House takeout cup.

Tagging the festival and the Honey Birdette brand she regularly influences for, Kindly wrote: “I had the best weekend staying in Panama City beach for @gulfcoastjam i can not wait for next year! @honeybirdette.”

Kentucky-born Kindly, who resides in Nashville, TN, then updated with more shots from Florida. Five days ago, she sizzled while shouting out her military past as she posed in a stringy camo bikini from sands. Wowing in reflective shades, she wrote: “The mulitcam paracord bikini from @valkyrietactical is back in stock! Get it asap! Discount code: KINDLY.”

Kindly served four years in the Army Nation Guard.

Kindly Myers speaks out on Army National Guard days

Speaking to Rambling Beach Cat of her gun-toting days, Kindly revealed: “Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people. “



“I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand-to-hand combat if the situation arose,” she added. Modeling worked out for Kindly, who is fronting Playboy’s June issue this month.

Kindly’s Instagram is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders. Kindly, meanwhile, keeps tabs on rapper Cardi B, actress Carmen Electra, plus models Lindsey Pelas and Kendall Jenner.